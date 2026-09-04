UK based Eminem tribute performer Michael Mathers has appeared alongside D12 members Kuniva and Swifty McVay in the group’s newly released official music video for “My Salsa.”



Michael was invited to Detroit to take part in the production and spent two days filming with D12 before having to keep his involvement under wraps until the video was officially released.



The video, released on 30 August 2026, finally delivers on a joke that Eminem first made more than two decades ago at the end of D12’s 2004 hit “My Band,” when he famously teased his supposedly forthcoming single, “My Salsa.”



More than 20 years later, D12 have turned that joke into reality.



The new “My Salsa” video is built around a comedy storyline parodying the music industry and the search for the right person to appear alongside D12.



Michael appears as an exaggerated version of his Eminem tribute persona, meeting Kuniva and Swifty in the studio and attempting to convince the group to let him perform a verse on the track.



The scene contains several references to Eminem’s music before Michael’s character is eventually removed from the studio.



Michael said:



“I grew up listening to Eminem and D12, so being invited to Detroit and getting to appear alongside people I have looked up to for years was a massive honour for me.”



“We filmed over two days and I genuinely had one of the craziest and funniest experiences I have ever had. There were so many laughs while we were filming and behind the scenes.”



“I had to keep the whole thing under wraps for a long time, which was not easy. I am still buzzing thinking about the experience now, and I am really happy that people can finally see it.”



The appearance marks another milestone in an unusual journey for Michael, who began performing his Eminem tribute show professionally in 2021 and has since taken the production around the world.



His performances have taken him across the United Kingdom and internationally, including shows in the United States, Canada, Sweden and Belgium.



He has performed everywhere from sold out UK venues to Las Vegas and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena.



In 2024, Michael was invited backstage at an Eminem concert, an experience that became one of the defining moments of his journey as a performer.



Two years later, that story has taken another unexpected turn, with Michael travelling to Eminem and D12’s hometown of Detroit and appearing alongside members of D12 in an official music video.



Michael has built an online audience of more than 150,000 followers worldwide, with his content generating more than 50 million views across social media.



His appearance in “My Salsa” has already generated attention across specialist Eminem and hip hop media.



Southpawers published a dedicated story about D12’s decision to feature Michael in the video.



Read the Southpawers coverage



Eminem.News also covered the cameo, highlighting Michael as one of the most recognisable Eminem tribute performers.



Read the Eminem.News coverage



A further feature on EminemNews.com focused extensively on Michael’s casting, his career and the significance of D12 choosing him to play the role within the video.



Read the EminemNews.com coverage



For Michael, however, the significance of the experience remains personal.



“I have been an Eminem and D12 fan for most of my life. You can plan shows and set yourself goals, but there are certain things you could never realistically plan for. Being in Detroit filming an official D12 music video is definitely one of those things.”



“Going from listening to their music growing up to actually standing in the studio filming with them is something I will never forget.”



WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO



Watch D12 My Salsa official music video



ABOUT MICHAEL MATHERS



Michael Mathers is an independent international Eminem tribute performer who has been performing professionally since 2021.



His live production celebrates the music and legacy of Eminem and Slim Shady, bringing some of Eminem’s biggest records to audiences around the world.



Michael has accumulated more than 150,000 followers worldwide and more than 50 million online views.



Career highlights include being invited backstage at an Eminem concert in 2024, performing internationally at venues including Stockholm’s Avicii Arena and in Las Vegas, and appearing alongside D12 in the official 2026 music video for “My Salsa.”



Michael Mathers is an independent tribute performer and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Eminem.



Michael Mathers official website



NOTES TO EDITORS



Michael Mathers is available for interviews regarding the D12 “My Salsa” video, filming in Detroit, his experience working alongside D12, his international tribute career and his 2024 backstage invitation at an Eminem concert.



High resolution photographs of Michael with D12 and images connected to the Detroit filming experience are available for editorial use, subject to applicable photographer and image rights.



Additional professional live performance photography and video footage can also be supplied on request.



MEDIA CONTACT



Michael Mathers

Michael Mathers Ltd



Email: bookings@eminemtribute.co.uk



Telephone: +44 7380 636518



Website