LONDON, United Kingdom — 8 September 2026 — ChildDomino, a UK-developed child development and parent guidance platform, has launched to help parents understand their child’s strengths, interests and development needs, and turn those insights into practical actions they can take at home.



Parents often know their children extremely well but can struggle to translate those observations into clear, practical development steps. Everyday comments — “they ask endless questions,” “they hate writing but love building,” “they freeze in groups” — rarely become a plan. ChildDomino was built to bridge that gap: to take what parents already see and shape it into one practical next step at a time.



The platform begins with an age-aware assessment covering strengths, interests, learning preferences, behaviours and areas a child may be finding difficult. This builds a private Child Snapshot written for parents rather than specialists — a clear summary of how a child appears to learn and engage.



From there, ChildDomino focuses on a single next step. Today’s Domino offers one practical, personalised action at a time, so parents are not handed a long programme they are unlikely to finish. Parents can act on it, skip it, ask for something different, or record what they noticed, and the guidance adjusts as more information is added.



The platform also generates personalised courses shaped around a child’s interests and current development needs, covering areas such as communication, curiosity, confidence, creativity and independence. Age-appropriate Life Skills sit alongside them, from road, fire and online safety for younger children to money, responsibility and everyday independence as children grow.



Progress and diary tools let parents record observations over time, so development is visible as a pattern rather than a single snapshot. Parents can invite a child’s teacher to share optional observations through a private link; nothing is added to a child’s profile without the parent’s approval. Where both parent and teacher input are available, Home & School Insights bring the two perspectives together, highlighting where they agree and where they differ.



ChildDomino’s approach is built around a simple idea: small, intentional actions repeated over time can create much larger effects in a child’s development. A conversation, a book, a new responsibility or a skill practised for a few minutes a day rarely feels significant on its own, but these moments accumulate. Parents push the first domino.



“Parents know their children better than anyone, but knowing what to do with those observations isn’t always easy. ChildDomino was created to turn what parents already see in their children into practical steps they can take. The idea is simple: one small, intentional action can become the first domino in something much bigger.”



— Mustafa Jama, Founder of ChildDomino



ChildDomino is designed for families with children across different ages and stages, and the guidance adapts according to the child’s age and the information the family provides. It is positioned as a parent guidance and child development tool. It does not predict a child’s future, diagnose children, or replace professional advice from teachers, clinicians or other specialists.



ChildDomino is available now at https://childdomino.com. Families can start with a free discovery assessment, and ChildDomino Growth is £10 per month, which includes the full assessment, personalised courses, Life Skills, Today’s Domino, progress and diary tools, and optional teacher input.



The official launch announcement is available at: https://childdomino.com/press/childdomino-launches-personali...



About ChildDomino



ChildDomino is a child development and parent guidance platform designed to help parents understand their child’s strengths, interests and development needs and turn those insights into practical everyday actions. Its approach is built around the idea that small, intentional steps can compound into meaningful progress over time.



ChildDomino is a service name of Quad Dynamic Ltd, registered in England and Wales under company number 12976232.



Media Contact



ChildDomino

Email: support@childdomino.com

Website: https://childdomino.com