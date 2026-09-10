World famous anatomical exhibition will bring real human specimens to London in a new exploration of the relationship between body, mind and health



London, 10/09/2026 – BODY WORLDS, the world-renowned exhibition that has taken millions of people beneath the skin of the human body, will open a new London exhibition this September.



BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness will open at Sussex Mansions (SW7 3LD) on Friday 25th September 2026, bringing together real human specimens, interactive installations and scientific insights to explore one central question: what does happiness have to do with the human body?



Created by Dr. Gunther von Hagens, inventor of Plastination, and curated by physician and designer Dr Angelina Whalley, the exhibition examines how our physical and emotional lives are connected, from stress, resilience and social connection to movement, ageing, brain health and the effects of everyday lifestyle choices.



More than 58 million people have visited BODY WORLDS exhibitions in over 175 cities worldwide since the first exhibition opened in Japan in 1995.



Unlike anatomical models or digital recreations, this exhibit will allow visitors to see real human anatomy through specimens preserved using Plastination. Visitors will encounter whole-body plastinates alongside individual organs, transparent body slices and multimedia displays showing how the body changes through health, disease, age and lifestyle.



Among the exhibits confirmed for London are whole-body plastinates including the Guitar Player, Skateboarder and the two-plastinate Elegance on Ice, alongside a Horizontal 3D Slice Body. Other displays will include a skeleton showing spinal degeneration, a brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease, a brain slice showing haemorrhage following a stroke, and smoker’s and non-smoker’s lungs.



The London BODY WORLDS exhibit will also include:



Interactive elements, including the Anatomical Mirror, where visitors can visualise the position of vital organs within their own body.



The documentary photo series on centenarians, exploring longevity and healthy ageing.



The Save Your Spine display, offering practical ergonomic advice for everyday movement.



Insights into brain health, including conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, explored through plastinates, brain scans and multimedia presentations.



Side-by-side displays of healthy and diseased organs, demonstrating the profound impact of lifestyle, disease and emotional well-being.



At its heart, BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness explores how our everyday choices shape our health, happiness and resilience, with healthy and diseased organs displayed side by side to reveal the effects of disease and lifestyle on the body.



Dr Angelina Whalley, curator of BODY WORLDS, said:



“Through plastination, we are able to present the human body in a memorable and beautiful way, allowing people to learn about anatomy, disease and health in a direct and deeply personal manner.



“With The Anatomy of Happiness, I want to show that our body is not only the basis of life, but also the place where our experiences, emotions and choices leave their traces. Many visitors leave BODY WORLDS with a new awareness of their own body and a new motivation to live more consciously.”





BODY WORLDS relies on the Institute for Plastination body donation programme. Individuals who have registered to the programme have declared that their bodies should be used for public display and education through plastination. According to BODY WORLDS, more than 24,000 people worldwide have registered/bequeathed their bodies through the programme.



Sorina Burlacu, organiser of BODY WORLDS London and owner of Events, said:



“We’re incredibly excited to bring BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness to London. This is an exhibition that gives people a rare opportunity to understand their own bodies in a completely different way, through real human anatomy. We want visitors to leave not only amazed by what they have seen, but thinking differently about their own health, well-being and the choices they make every day.”



Tickets go on sale Thursday 10th September 2026. Tickets will be available across a range of price points, with adult tickets starting from £18.50, senior and student tickets from £14, and tickets for young people aged 6–17 from £11. Group rates will also be available, including discounted rates for larger and educational groups. You can buy tickets here



Notes to editors



About BODY WORLDS



BODY WORLDS was created by Dr Gunther von Hagens and Dr Angelina Whalley to make human anatomy accessible to the general public. The exhibitions use real human specimens preserved through Plastination, a process invented by Dr von Hagens in 1977 which replaces bodily fluids and soluble fats with reactive plastics.



Full address of BODY WORLDS exhibit - Sussex Mansions, 79–85 Old Brompton Road, London SW7 3LD



Media enquiries

Matt Alexander

Repp Media

matt@reppmedia.com

High-resolution imagery: HERE (scroll down to ‘London’)