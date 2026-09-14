Shacks, the off-grid cabin retreat brand known for its hand-built hideaways in some of the UK's most beautiful landscapes, has announced plans to more than triple its portfolio, growing from 19 cabins to 61 within just over a year.



The expansion begins this year with ten new cabins in three months, including Blackthorn and Hawthorn in East Sussex, set near award-winning vineyards and the chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters. A further 36 cabins are planned for next year, marking the brand's most significant period of growth to date.



Unlike many cabin operators, Shacks designs and builds every cabin itself, and the team handpicks every location. It's a slower, more hands-on approach to growth, but one that has shaped the brand's reputation for cabins that feel genuinely rooted in their surroundings rather than dropped into them.



"We could grow faster if we said yes to every land host enquiry, or handed site-selection to someone else, but that's not how Shacks works. Every location is somewhere one of us has stood, walked, and decided is worth building on - and every cabin is built by our own team, not bought in from a catalogue. That's slower, but it's the only way we know how to keep the cabins feeling like they belong where they are. What's changed is demand - people want this kind of break more than ever, and we're finally in a position to meet that at scale without compromising on how we build. Going from 19 to 61 cabins in just over a year is a big step for us, but it's still the same approach we started with, just more of it."

Harry Tomkinson, Founder of Shacks.



The news comes as demand for slower, nature-led breaks continues to grow, with more people swapping city breaks for wild, off-grid escapes closer to home. Shacks has seen 215% increase in website sessions over the past year, alongside 3,334 guests in 2026 so far, reflecting the wider shift toward considered, slow-travel experiences.



Each new cabin will continue Shacks' signature approach: built in-house with sustainability in mind, individually sited, and designed to disappear into the landscape rather than dominate it. The team is committed to scouting each new location before a single cabin is built, prioritising privacy, view, and a genuine sense of remove from daily life.



The expansion will also create new jobs, support local suppliers and tradespeople and bring Shacks into over 20 new counties.



Shacks now operates in North Wales, Cheshire, Staffordshire and Sussex with the new sites extending its reach into Shropshire, Scottish Borders, Surrey, Wiltshire and the Lake District over the coming months, including what they believe to be their BEST SHACK LOCATION YET.



Notes to Editors:



High-res images available on request.

Interviews with Harry Tomkinson available.

Cabin availability and booking details: https://www.shacks.co.uk



About Shacks:



At Shacks, we create unforgettable off-grid stays in wild, beautiful places - partnering with local landowners to unlock nature-rich experiences across the UK. Our mission is to design simple, sustainable spaces that reconnect people with the outdoors, offering freedom, calm and thoughtful living. Every Shack is pet-friendly with a fixed fee that allows guests to bring unlimited pets - because we believe adventures should include the whole family.



Press contact:

Lauren Jones

lauren@shacks.co.uk

07457413819