Iraq veteran and experienced High Court litigant Charlie Proctor is seeking public support to bring a significant legal challenge against the Home Secretary concerning immigration enforcement, foreign national offenders and the protection of the British public.



The proposed challenge follows serious findings concerning the Home Office systems used to maintain contact with, monitor, trace and manage people subject to immigration control, including foreign national offenders and individuals who fail to report.



At the centre of the case is a fundamental question of public accountability: where Government knows that weaknesses exist within systems relevant to public protection, what assessment has been made of the risk to the public while those weaknesses remain unresolved?



The concerns are not founded upon speculation. They arise substantially from the Home Office's own published material.



Home Office acknowledges significant weaknesses



The Home Office response considered by Proctor acknowledges gaps and inconsistencies in operational data, continuing reliance upon manual processes and historic information, inconsistencies in record maintenance, the need for data cleansing concerning absconder information, limitations affecting the production of robust absconder statistics and operational issues concerning electronic monitoring.



Those issues matter because the effectiveness of immigration enforcement depends not simply upon the existence of powers on paper, but upon Government being able reliably to identify, contact, monitor and manage the people to whom those powers apply.



The Home Office's published response refers to approximately 50,000 open absconder flags, including an estimated 1,200 relating to foreign national offenders.



Those figures require care. They do not establish that 50,000 individuals are currently missing, nor that 1,200 dangerous foreign national offenders are presently at large. The Home Office itself explains that the figures include historic markers, that people move in and out of contact and that records have not always been consistently maintained.



Crucially, however, the Department also acknowledges that its operational systems cannot currently produce robust statistics.



For Proctor, that uncertainty raises rather than answers the public-protection question.



If Government cannot obtain sufficiently reliable information from the systems themselves, what information was available when decisions were made about how quickly the acknowledged weaknesses needed to be addressed?



More than 19,000 foreign national offenders in the community



The scale of the Government function involved is substantial.



A Parliamentary answer relied upon in the proposed challenge recorded that, at the end of the final quarter of 2025, 19,470 foreign national offenders were living in the community having completed custodial sentences and were subject to deportation or administrative removal.



The case does not depend upon pretending that every person within that figure presents the same risk. Plainly they do not. Nor does the figure establish that every person could immediately and lawfully have been removed from the United Kingdom.



The public-protection issue is different.



Where Government is responsible for managing a population of that scale, the reliability of its systems for contact, monitoring, reporting, tracing, enforcement and case progression becomes exceptionally important.



Some remedial work extends into 2027



The Home Office has accepted the need for significant further work.



Among the measures identified in its response are improvements concerning data collection and quality, enhancements to the Atlas system, further work on reporting methods, analysis concerning electronic monitoring of foreign national offenders and work concerning failure-to-report and absconder processes.



Significant elements have implementation dates extending to January and July 2027.



The Government is, of course, entitled to determine how complex systems are improved. Major technology, staffing and operational changes cannot necessarily be delivered overnight.



But that does not dispose of the central issue.



The question is whether, before allowing acknowledged weaknesses relevant to public protection to remain while longer-term work continued, Government properly understood the risks arising in the interim and had a rational evidential basis for concluding that existing safeguards were sufficient.



“This is a public-protection case”



Proctor said:



“This is, first and foremost, a public-protection case.”



“The Government has extensive powers concerning immigration enforcement, deportation, reporting, electronic monitoring and foreign national offenders. Those powers have to work in practice, not simply exist in legislation.”



“Where the Home Office itself acknowledges weaknesses in the information and systems upon which those functions depend, the public is entitled to ask what assessment was made of the consequences while those weaknesses remain.”



“Government has every right to make difficult operational decisions. What it does not have is immunity from accountability for how those decisions are made.”



The proposed challenge also draws attention to the fact that part of the recommendation concerning failure-to-report and absconder processes in the recent inspection repeats an issue raised by the independent inspector as far back as 2017.



Proctor argues that the recurrence of a materially related issue years later makes it particularly important to establish what action was previously taken, what assurance existed afterwards and what protection is operating while the latest work is completed.



An Iraq veteran taking on Government



Proctor is an Iraq veteran who already has experience of bringing judicial review proceedings against central Government.



He says that experience has left him under no illusion about the difficulty of challenging a Secretary of State.



Taking Government to court involves court fees, substantial preparation and potentially significant costs exposure. Government departments have access to specialist legal teams and considerable public resources. An individual litigant does not.



That is why Proctor is now asking the public to help him bring the challenge.



He said:



“I have served this country, and I care deeply about the protection of the people who live in it.”



“I am prepared to put the work in and take on the responsibility of bringing this challenge. What I cannot do is pretend that an ordinary individual has the same financial resources available to Government.”



“If this concerns the protection of the public, then I am asking the public to stand behind the challenge.”



Government accountability, not government by judges



The case would not ask a judge to administer the Home Office.



Courts do not determine how many immigration officers should be employed, design Government computer systems or simply replace a Minister's operational judgment with their own.



Judicial review asks a different question: was public power exercised lawfully?



The proposed challenge therefore focuses upon whether the relevant decisions were reached on sufficiently reliable information, whether material public-protection consequences were properly considered and whether the Government had adequately assessed the measures operating while longer-term improvements were being delivered.



The Home Office has identified measures already underway, including digital reporting, geolocation functions, data-cleansing work, governance arrangements, a Contact Management Transformation Programme and proposed reporting kiosks.



The existence of those measures is acknowledged.



The question is whether their effectiveness and sufficiency as interim protection were actually assessed against the risks the Government had itself identified.



Public asked to stand behind the challenge



Proctor is now crowdfunding the legal challenge and asking supporters to help spread the campaign nationally.



There can be no guarantee about the outcome of litigation. Ultimately, any case must stand or fall according to its evidence and the law.



But Proctor says the financial resources available to central Government should not, by themselves, prevent an ordinary member of the public from seeking judicial scrutiny of decisions affecting public protection.



“This is bigger than one person bringing a case.”



“It is about whether ordinary members of the public can still use the law to require powerful institutions to account for the decisions they make.”



“I am prepared to bring the challenge. I am asking the public to help me make sure that these questions can be properly put before the courts.”



Support the public-protection legal challenge



Members of the public who wish to support Charlie Proctor's legal challenge can contribute through the campaign below:



Donate to the GoFundMe legal fund-----



https://gofund.me/194d7aac1



Those unable to contribute financially are being asked to share the campaign as widely as possible.



Public protection is one of the most fundamental responsibilities entrusted to Government. With that responsibility comes accountability — and accountability must ultimately be capable of being tested according to law.