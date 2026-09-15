From waterfront living and log fires to private chefs, paddleboards and bikes delivered to the door, Curated Cottages highlights two handpicked Silverlake Estate stays for Autumn and October half term.



Crisp mornings by the lake, woodland trails from the doorstep, and evenings by the log burner: autumn reveals a different side of Dorset’s Silverlake Estate.

Independent Dorset holiday cottage company Curated Cottages is highlighting two of the most striking properties in its handpicked Silverlake Estate Curated Collection for autumn, and October half-term escapes: Knighton and Serendipity.



Rather than offering every available property on the estate, Curated Cottages has selected individual homes for their settings, architecture, interiors, and the experiences they offer guests. It has also added a concierge service designed to make each stay more personal.



Knighton: made for getting everyone together

Set at the water’s edge, Knighton is a professionally designed, contemporary three-storey home with a modern interior, sleeping up to 12 guests, featuring floor-to-ceiling glazing and views across the lake and the surrounding nature reserve.



At the heart of the house is a generous open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, with sliding doors opening onto a lake-facing balcony. A log burner comes into its own on cooler autumn evenings.



Outside, an enclosed deck offers plenty of space for dining and relaxing, while an adjacent jetty puts the water within easy reach. There’s also a hot tub for evenings back at the house.



With five bedrooms, a separate children’s snug and generous spaces for dining and spending time together, Knighton is particularly suited to extended families, multigenerational breaks and groups of friends seeking a Dorset escape under one roof.



A seven-night stay at Knighton from Friday 16 October to Friday 23 October 2026 costs £3,158.50 and accommodates up to 12 guests, at £263.21 per person based on 12 sharing.*



Serendipity: Autumn at the water’s edge

Also set directly beside the lake, Serendipity is a contemporary four-bedroom retreat that sleeps up to eight, with a private garden, deck and jetty leading to the water.



Inside, a dramatic double-height kitchen and expansive glazing lend the house a light, contemporary feel, while the open-plan living space looks directly towards the lake.



Guests can step outside to explore Silverlake’s walking and cycling trails, take to the water, or simply return to the log burner as the evenings draw in.



With the lake effectively at the end of the garden, Serendipity offers the freedom of an active Dorset break and the appeal of a waterside retreat.

A seven-night stay at Serendipity from Friday 23 October to Friday 30 October 2026 costs £2,042.50 and accommodates up to eight guests, from £255.31 per person based on eight sharing.*



A holiday that starts before you arrive

For Curated Cottages, choosing a beautiful property is only the first step.



Its concierge service allows guests to personalise their Silverlake stay before arrival. Bikes and e-bikes can be delivered directly to the cottage, while kayaks and paddleboards can be arranged and ready for time on the water.



Guests can book a private chef to cook dinner at the property, order a locally sourced breakfast, or arrange picnic or barbecue hampers, or book a private yoga or Pilates session. Curated Cottages can also organise selected experiences further afield, helping guests discover more of Dorset during their stay.



The idea is to spend less of a short break organising equipment, activities and meals, leaving more time to enjoy time together.



Ian Bates, Co-founder of Curated Cottages, said:

“Silverlake is already a remarkable place to stay, but we didn’t want to simply offer every house available. We’ve handpicked homes we would genuinely choose for ourselves. Properties with exceptional settings, great interiors and that feeling that makes a holiday house memorable.



“Autumn is one of the times when Silverlake really comes into its own. You can walk or cycle from the door, get out on the water, explore the Jurassic Coast and the Dorset countryside, then come home, light the fire and look out across the lake.

“What we add is the ability to tailor the stay to the people coming. If you’d like bikes or paddleboards ready when you arrive, a private chef to cook dinner on Saturday night, or yoga at the house the following morning, we can arrange it. The idea is simple: arrive at a beautiful house with more of your holiday already taken care of.”



More to do without leaving Silverlake

Set within a private Dorset nature reserve, Silverlake combines freshwater lakes and woodland with walking, running and cycling trails, giving guests plenty of opportunity to get outdoors without having to get everyone into the car.





Guests can enjoy access to an outdoor heated pool, a sauna and Firefly Spa, with spa treatments available at an additional charge. The estate also offers tennis and multi-use sports courts, children’s play areas, a lake beach and watersports opportunities, while its network of trails is ideal for walking, running, cycling and dog walks.



Firefly also provides somewhere on the estate to eat and drink, making it possible to spend days enjoying Silverlake without having to head elsewhere.

And when guests want to explore, Silverlake’s location near Dorchester makes it an excellent base for discovering more of Dorset. The Jurassic Coast is within easy reach, along with beaches such as Weymouth, Ringstead Bay, Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door.



Further information and bookings

Silverlake Estate Curated Collection:

https://www.curatedcottages.co.uk/dorset-locations/west-dors...

Knighton:

https://www.curatedcottages.co.uk/accommodation/knighton/



Serendipity:

https://www.curatedcottages.co.uk/accommodation/serendipity/



IMAGE 1 – Serendipity, Silverlake Estate, Dorset

The lake-facing living room at Serendipity, a four-bedroom waterfront retreat that sleeps up to eight, features a log burner for cooler autumn evenings.

Credit: Curated Cottages



IMAGE 2 – Knighton, Silverlake Estate, Dorset

Knighton is a contemporary five-bedroom waterfront holiday home at Silverlake Estate, sleeping up to 12 guests and offering direct lake access.

Credit: Curated Cottages



IMAGE 3 – Serendipity, Silverlake Estate, Dorset

The contemporary kitchen at Serendipity features a dramatic double-height space and distinctive copper pendant lighting.

Credit: Curated Cottages



IMAGE 4 – Knighton, Silverlake Estate, Dorset

The lake-facing living space at Knighton features floor-to-ceiling glazing that opens onto a balcony overlooking the water and the surrounding nature reserve.

Credit: Curated Cottages



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Media enquiries:

Ian Bates

Email: ian@curatedcottages.co.uk

Phone: 07300 399121



Additional photography, property information, interviews and press-stay enquiries are available upon request.



Note to Editors

About Curated Cottages

Curated Cottages is an independent holiday cottage company in Dorset, founded by Ian and Shona Bates.

Based in Dorset, the company specialises in personally selected holiday homes throughout the county, from luxury waterfront retreats and family escapes to dog-friendly cottages and distinctive places to stay.

Alongside its accommodation, Curated Cottages offers a growing concierge service to help guests personalise their stay. Services include private chefs, locally sourced food hampers, bike and e-bike hire, kayaks and paddleboards, private wellness sessions, and specially curated Dorset experiences.



Curated Cottages: Luxury stays, locally chosen.

Website: https://www.curatedcottages.co.uk/

Price and availability

*Prices quoted are for the specified dates, correct at the time of issue and subject to availability and booking terms.



Knighton: £3,158.50 for seven nights, 16–23 October 2026. Sleeps up to 12 guests.



Serendipity: £2,042.50 for seven nights, 23–30 October 2026. Sleeps up to eight guests.

Silverlake Estate facilities

Guests staying at the featured properties can enjoy access to an outdoor heated pool, sauna and spa. Spa treatments are chargeable. Other activities and services may require advance booking, incur additional charges, and are subject to availability.