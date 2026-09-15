Survey reveals widespread risky habits - and a dangerous misunderstanding of where the real risk actually lies



London, UK - National Eye Health Week runs 21-27 September, prompting a fresh look at everyday eye care habits - and survey data from Oculase suggests one of the most common is also one of the riskiest.



Research from leading eye clinic Oculase, based on a survey of 300 UK contact lens wearers, found that 88% have slept in their contact lenses, with 16% doing so regularly and more than 70% occasionally.



The full findings, including detailed data and charts, are available here



Tariq Ayoub, founder of Oculase, explains: "Sleeping in contact lenses reduces oxygen to your cornea, leaving the surface stressed, slightly swollen, and more fragile. Without blinking, tears don't refresh, so debris and microbes get trapped against the eye. That combination makes infection, including microbial keratitis, much more likely and potentially sight-threatening. National Eye Health Week is a good prompt to actually break the habit."



Risky habits extend well beyond sleep



The study found several other common behaviours that increase infection risk:

- 79% wear contact lenses in the shower

- 61% wear them while swimming or in hot tubs

- 53% have rinsed lenses or cases with tap water



Sadiq Zaman, an optometrist in East London, says: "Despite advising my patients on proper contact lens use, I see this all the time."



Andy, 46, from London, experienced the consequences firsthand: "I used to fall asleep in them and didn't think it was a big deal until one day I woke up with a red, painful eye. I saw the ophthalmologist immediately who confirmed I had a contact lens infection."



A dangerous misunderstanding of where the real risk lies



The survey also revealed a striking gap between perception and reality. When asked which carries the higher risk of serious infection, only 41% of respondents said contact lenses, while 14% said laser eye surgery was riskier, and 28% believed the risks were similar.



"For most people, the choice isn't about eliminating risk entirely - it's about whether you prefer a small, ongoing day-to-day risk with contact lens use, or a short, carefully managed procedure such as LASIK with a well-understood recovery," says Mr Ayoub. "Laser eye surgery is a controlled medical procedure carried out under sterile conditions, yet it's often perceived as the riskier option. National Eye Health Week is a good moment to correct that."



Awareness of serious risks remains low



More than 80% of respondents had never heard of acanthamoeba keratitis - a rare but sight-threatening infection linked to contact lens use, particularly when lenses are exposed to water.

Nadeem Rob, an optometrist with his own practices in Kensington and Chelsea, says: "We see this regularly. And while these practices appear harmless, the consequences can be devastating."



Symptoms are already widespread



More than half of respondents reported dry eyes, redness or irritation, and two-thirds (67%) said they had stopped wearing lenses at some point due to discomfort or an eye problem.



Mo, a junior doctor and long-time contact lens wearer, said: "I used to wear them 12-14 hours a day, often every day. Over time my eyes became irritated and I had frequent headaches, but I didn't connect them to my lenses. When I stopped wearing them, my eyes felt more comfortable, my headaches eased, and I started sleeping much better."



"The reassuring part is that most of these cases are preventable with simple habits," says Mr Ayoub. "Avoid water exposure, clean lenses properly, and replace them as advised. If you develop red eyes or photosensitivity, see your eye doctor immediately."



With National Eye Health Week running throughout the week, Oculase is encouraging contact lens wearers to take the opportunity to review their own habits.



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About Oculase: Oculase is a leading consultant-led eye clinic specialising in advanced treatments including cataract surgery, laser vision correction, and dry eye care. With clinics across London and Hertfordshire, Oculase is committed to helping patients see clearly and safely through expert-led care.



Media contact: Martin Wilkins|The Covalent Bond|martin@thecovalentbond.com|+447887914156