Shocktober Fest will mark its 30th anniversary with four new attractions after growing from a single haunted house into Europe’s largest scream park.



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A Halloween attraction which started with one haunted house on a West Sussex farm is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary with its biggest event yet.



Shocktober Fest first opened at Tulleys Farm in 1996 and has since welcomed more than two million visitors, growing into a major Halloween destination attracting guests from across the UK and beyond.



This October, the event will return for 26 nights with four major new experiences created for its anniversary year.



Among them is House of Hades, one of the largest live productions staged in the event’s history, starring international performance group The Fuel Girls.



The show will combine fire performance, aerial artistry, dance and storytelling. The Fuel Girls have previously appeared at events around the world including Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.



Three new walkthrough haunts will also open for the anniversary.



The Cellar Returns will take visitors beneath a house into a network of tunnels and underground chambers, while two connected attractions, Appleton County Farm and Appleton Saw Mill, will tell the story of the fictional Appleton family across two different locations.



Award-winning attraction Doom Town will also expand with Ross Records, a retro record shop created in collaboration with writer, podcaster and Celebrity Gogglebox star Honey Ross.

Ross, a long-time visitor to Shocktober Fest and horror fan, worked with the team to develop the new scene for the anniversary.



She said: “I’ve been coming to Tulleys every year for as long as I can remember and it’s always held a very special place in my heart.

“Halloween is my absolute favourite time of year, so it’s an absolute dream to get to collaborate with these horror experts to make something truly immersive.”



The haunted Greggs shop which opened inside Doom Town last year will also return for 2026.

Shocktober Fest owner Stuart Beare said: “Thirty years ago, we set out to create a Halloween experience unlike anything the UK had seen before.

“Three decades later, Shocktober Fest has grown into Europe’s largest scream park, and we are incredibly proud that visitors travel from across the UK and beyond to experience it.



“This is the biggest and most ambitious event we have produced in our 30-year history. We are still finding new ways to surprise our guests and we cannot wait to welcome them back this October.”

Alongside the new additions, Shocktober Fest will feature its established line-up of walkthrough haunts, live entertainment, roaming performers, live music, DJs, street food, bars and fairground rides.



Previous visitors have included Jonathan Ross, Rupert Grint, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Molly-Mae Hague.



Shocktober Fest runs for 26 selected nights from October 2 to November 1 at Tulleys Farm, near Crawley, West Sussex.

Tickets start from £42.95.

ENDS



Visitor information



Dates: 26 selected nights from October 2 to November 1, 2026 Gates open: 4.30pm Tickets: From £42.95 Website: ShocktoberFest.co.uk Location: Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PE Parking: Free



Press contact



Edward Hopkins Ed Hopkins PR edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk 07538 061448



Notes to editors



About Tulleys Farm



Tulleys Farm is a fourth-generation family farm owned and operated by the Beare family in West Sussex.



The farm hosts a portfolio of seasonal attractions including Tulleys Tulip Festival, Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival, Tulleys Escape and Shocktober Fest.



About Shocktober Fest



Shocktober Fest was first staged at Tulleys Farm in 1996 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026.



What began with a single haunted house has developed into Europe’s largest scream park, combining immersive walkthrough haunts, live entertainment, music, street theatre, food, bars and rides.

More than two million people have visited Shocktober Fest during its 30-year history.