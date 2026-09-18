As students return to university this month, there's been no shortage of coverage in the UK and internationally about a generation drinking less than the ones before it. Going alcohol-free has become significantly more mainstream in recent years, as evidenced by the rise of terms such as the “sober curious movement” and the rapidly expanding non-alcoholic drinks market. While this is positive, the same data that highlights a decline in drinking among young people also reveals another, less discussed reality.



NHS Digital’s Health Survey for England 2024, published in January 2026, found that 39% of 16–24-year-olds haven’t had a drink in the past year - the highest non-drinking rate of any age group in England. However, the same survey showed that within this age group, 17% scored as increasing-risk, higher-risk, or possibly dependent drinkers on the standard AUDIT screening tool - again, the highest rate of any age group, compared with just 6% among over-65s. For those entering university, especially during Freshers’ Week, these findings highlight how drinking habits can be especially unsettled at the start of student life.



This phenomenon is not unique to the UK. In India, for example, approximately seven in ten people abstain from alcohol, and overall consumption remains low by global standards. Yet, the alcohol-attributable death rate is more than double China’s, as drinking is often infrequent but high-risk. In the United States, Utah reports the nation’s lowest rate of binge drinking, yet ranks among the states where binge drinking, when it does occur, is most severe. The key takeaway: the proportion of people who abstain and the level of risk among those who do drink are distinct issues, and headlines about one do not fully explain the other.



"Freshers’ Week should be a celebration of new beginnings, but it can also be a challenging time for some students. While it’s encouraging to see more young people choosing not to drink, we must also remember that the start of university is when drinking patterns are often at their most unsettled. It’s important for parents, universities, and healthcare professionals to be aware of both the positive trends and the risks, so they can offer support to those who need it most," says Therapy Programme Manager, Jessica Tomlinson Hill.



As the academic term begins, Castle Craig’s message is clear - while a positive national trend is encouraging, it does not reflect every individual’s experience - especially during Freshers’ Week, when students are most likely to encounter unsettled drinking behaviours. This is not a cause for alarm, but a reminder that thoughtful attention and support can make a real difference for new students.



About Castle Craig



Castle Craig is one of the UK's leading private residential rehab centres for alcohol and drug addiction, set within a 50-acre woodland estate in the Scottish countryside. Founded in 1988, the centre has helped thousands of patients achieve long-term recovery through expert, compassionate, patient-centred care. Castle Craig is regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland and rated 'Outstanding' by Intertek ISO 9001.



For more information, please visit www.castlecraig.co.uk or call 01721 546 263.



For media enquiries, contact:

Lauren Meek

Content Coordinator

l.meek@castlehealth.com

www.castlecraig.co.uk