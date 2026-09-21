Europe’s largest pumpkin festival has opened for the fall with a record number of visitors, as the family-run farm behind the event unveils its biggest expansion to date.



IMAGES TO DOWNLOAD: tulleysfarm.com/image-library



Europe’s largest pumpkin festival has opened to a record number of visitors after growing from a traditional farm pumpkin patch into one of the UK’s biggest fall days out.



Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, near Crawley in West Sussex, welcomed its largest opening-day attendance when gates opened for the 2026 season on Saturday September 19.



The event has grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled in part by social media, where photographs and videos from its vast pumpkin displays have reached millions of people and helped turn the West Sussex farm into a destination for visitors from across Britain and overseas.



It has also become a popular fall day out for celebrities and well-known faces, who have visited the farm with their families as the annual trip to the pumpkin fields has increasingly become a fixture of the UK’s fall calendar.

More than 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds now fill the site, with more than 100 different varieties spread across the festival and Pick Your Own fields.



For 2026, Tulleys has made its biggest single addition to the Pumpkin Festival since it began.

Pumpkin Valley is a newly landscaped area featuring streams, ponds, wooden bridges, giant pumpkin sculptures, a Pumpkin Farm House and Hobbit House, surrounded by pumpkins and fall planting.



The new area took months to build and forms part of the continued expansion of an event which began with the simple tradition of families visiting the farm to choose a pumpkin.



Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



“Seeing the Pumpkin Valley full of visitors for the first time on opening day was a really proud moment for everyone here, particularly with a record number of people coming through the gates.

“When we first started growing pumpkins, we could never have imagined what the festival would eventually become. Pumpkin picking is still right at the heart of it, but it has grown into something families travel from all over the country to experience.



“Social media has played a huge part in that. Every fall we see photographs and videos from Tulleys being shared around the world and it is quite extraordinary to think that all of that starts here on our family farm in West Sussex.

“Pumpkin Valley is the biggest addition we have ever made to the festival. We wanted to create an entirely new part of the event rather than simply adding another display.



“A huge amount of work has gone into the landscaping, buildings, bridges, water and planting. It has been months in the making and seeing families finally exploring it has made all that work worthwhile.”



From pumpkin patch to major fall attraction

Tulleys Farm is a fourth-generation family farm run by the Beare family in the West Sussex countryside.



Its Pumpkin Festival now covers more than 100 acres, with around 600,000 pumpkin seeds planted to produce the enormous crop required for the fall season.



Visitors can head into the Pick Your Own fields before exploring the Pumpkin Village, where more than 100 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds are displayed.



More than 30 photo opportunities have been created throughout the festival, alongside giant pumpkin displays, roaming musicians, street theatre, seasonal food and drink and a 33-metre Observation Wheel overlooking the fields and surrounding countryside.



The increasingly elaborate displays have helped make the farm particularly popular on Instagram and TikTok, with visitors sharing images and videos from the pumpkin fields throughout the fall.



Despite its growth, Tulleys remains owned and operated by the Beare family, with the Pumpkin Festival forming part of the diversification of the original family farm.



Stuart added:



“There is something very simple at the heart of it. Families come here, choose their pumpkins and spend time together.

“What has changed is everything we have built around that tradition. For a lot of our visitors, coming to Tulleys has become something they do every fall, and we never take that for granted.

“We have an incredible team who work for months to get the farm ready. Opening weekend is the moment everyone finally gets to see what they have created.”



Tulleys Pumpkin Festival runs until October 31 2026.



Tickets are available at PumpkinFarm.co.uk.



Pumpkin Nights returns after dark



The farm will also open Pumpkin Nights on selected evenings from September 26 to October 31.



The separately ticketed evening event sees the site transformed after dark, with illuminated woodland walks, pumpkin picking, two undercover live music stages, seasonal street food and drinks and more than 30 photo opportunities.

For the first time, the new Pumpkin Valley will also form part of the evening event.



Pumpkin Nights runs from 5.30pm to 10pm on selected dates.



Tickets are available at PumpkinNights.co.uk.



Event information



Tulleys Pumpkin Festival September 19 to October 31 2026 Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PD PumpkinFarm.co.uk



Pumpkin Nights Selected evenings from September 26 to October 31 2026 Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PD PumpkinNights.co.uk



Notes to editors

Tulleys Pumpkin Festival is Europe’s largest pumpkin festival and features more than 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds, over 100 varieties, Pick Your Own fields, Pumpkin Village, more than 30 photo opportunities, roaming musicians, street theatre, seasonal food and drink and a 33-metre Observation Wheel.



New for 2026, Pumpkin Valley is the largest single addition made to the festival and features streams, ponds, wooden bridges, giant pumpkin sculptures, the Pumpkin Farm House and Hobbit House.



High-resolution photography and video are available. Interviews with Tulleys Farm owner Stuart Beare can also be arranged, alongside media and filming visits.



About Tulleys Farm



Tulleys Farm is a fourth-generation family farm owned and operated by the Beare family in West Sussex.



The farm has diversified into major seasonal visitor experiences, including Tulleys Tulip Festival, Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, Tulleys Christmas Experience, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival, Tulleys Escape and Shocktober Fest.



Media enquiries

Ed Hopkins

tulleys@edhopkinspr.co.uk +44 (0)7538 061448