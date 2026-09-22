A new doctor-led healthcare service is helping UK travellers access English-speaking doctors when they become unwell while travelling in Europe.



Doctorevia enables travellers to request an online medical consultation from their hotel, holiday accommodation or wherever they are staying, providing an alternative way to access medical advice without having to navigate an unfamiliar healthcare system alone.



The service has been created specifically for people travelling or living away from home, including British and Irish travellers visiting popular European destinations.



Patients submit a medical request online and can be connected with an available doctor for a secure online consultation. Following medical assessment, the doctor can provide advice and, where clinically appropriate, a prescription or relevant medical documentation.



Dr Victoria Howe, Founder and Medical Director of Doctorevia, said:



“Getting ill while travelling can be surprisingly stressful. You may not speak the local language, know how the healthcare system works or even know whether you need a pharmacy, a doctor or urgent medical care.



“We created Doctorevia to make that situation easier. Our aim is to give travellers a straightforward way to access an English-speaking doctor while they are away from home.”



Dr Howe added:



“Telemedicine is not appropriate for every medical problem. If someone requires physical examination, emergency treatment or face-to-face care, they should be directed to appropriate local services. But many medical concerns can be assessed initially through an online consultation.”



Doctorevia is designed to support travellers across Europe, including popular destinations in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and other European countries.



Consultations start from €25, with prescriptions provided only where clinically appropriate following assessment by the treating doctor.



The service is particularly aimed at travellers who want convenient access to medical advice in English while abroad, whether they are staying in a hotel, holiday apartment, villa or other accommodation.



About Doctorevia



Doctorevia is a doctor-led online healthcare service for travellers in Europe. It connects patients with qualified doctors for secure online consultations, medical advice and, where clinically appropriate, prescriptions or medical documentation.



Website: doctorevia.com



Media enquiries:

Dr Victoria Howe

Founder & Medical Director

Doctorevia

Email: contact@doctorevia.com

Website: doctorevia.com