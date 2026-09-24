As students return to campus, the latest data challenges the idea that today's young adults are the most cautious drinkers in living memory. Figures from drinks industry analysts and NHS England point to a more divided picture: many young people don't drink at all, while a significant minority drink at levels that put them at risk.



IWSR, the drinks industry analysts, track drinking through a twice-yearly Bevtrac consumer survey. In July 2026 they reported that 76% of UK Gen Z adults of legal drinking age had drunk alcohol in the past six months, up from 66% three years earlier. IWSR's president described the idea of Gen Z as the "generation of moderation" as "conclusively debunked." IWSR's December 2025 data also showed that the share of UK Gen Z who had gone a month or longer without alcohol in the past six months fell from 33% to 24% in a year.



NHS England's Health Survey for England 2024, published in January 2026, found that 16-to-24-year-olds have both the highest rate of at-risk drinking of any age group and the highest rate of not drinking at all. 17% scored in the increasing-risk range or above on the AUDIT screening tool, compared with 6% of over-65s. At the same time, 39% of young men and 31% of young women hadn't had a drink in the past year, compared with 24% of all adults.



The two sources use different methods and timeframes, but together they suggest that neither "Gen Z are drinking more" nor "Gen Z are drinking less" tells the whole story. Young adults at both ends of the spectrum need to be recognised and supported.



Ross McLeod, Specialist Addiction Therapist, said: "Often, when someone in their twenties or younger comes to us, they'll say that their drinking started to increase when they went to college or university, particularly after moving away from home. These environments can normalise heavy drinking, and I often hear people say they simply didn't realise their drinking had become a problem. When everyone around you seems to be drinking in the same way, it can be easy to convince yourself that what you're doing is normal, and it can also be easier to hide.



"By the time the problem becomes unavoidable or undeniable, it can often be years down the line. That's why education, early intervention and ongoing support are so vital if we want younger people to recognise when they're struggling and get the help they need."

"How much someone drinks isn't the whole story," says McLeod. "The important questions are why they're drinking, how they feel about their drinking and what the consequences are. People drink for a wide range of reasons, often without issues. But some drink because it allows them to 'fit in', 'be more social', 'have more fun', 'be accepted by friends', amongst other reasons. The consequences are very important and are personal to everyone, and are often ignored or deemed 'not serious enough'.



"If we can support people with understanding, care and compassion to look honestly at their drinking, and at the underlying reasons they drink to excess, they can go on to live far more fulfilling, enjoyable lives."

"It is important there is an emphasis on early intervention and notably de-stigmatising drinking problems, particularly among young people," says McLeod. "I often hear people in treatment say that they thought they were 'too young for this'. Care that arrives early and supports people as they develop is vital."



Young people who are worried about their drinking, or about a friend's, can speak to their GP or their university's student support service for free, confidential advice. Castle Health's outpatient service also offers online and in-person therapy and support without a residential stay. Visit www.castlehealth.com or call 0203 871 8809 for more details.



About Castle Health Group



Castle Health is a group of private addiction and mental health treatment centres, operating Castle Craig in Scotland, Smarmore Castle in Ireland, Beroendekliniken in Sweden, and Castle Craig Nederland and Castle Health Outpatient Services. Family-run with over 40 years of experience, the group delivers expert, compassionate, evidence-based care to help patients achieve long-term recovery.





**ENDS**



Notes to editors



Ross McLeod is a Specialist Therapist at Castle Craig (part of the Castle Health Group).



IWSR, "Increased Gen Z drinking sustained, Boomers drinking moderates," 14 July 2026: https://www.theiwsr.com/insight/press-release/increased-gen-.... The Bevtrac survey is a twice-yearly, self-reported consumer survey. In the H1 2026 survey, Gen Z is defined as legal drinking age to 28.



IWSR, "Ahead of Dry January, Gen Z interest in monthlong abstinence stalls," December 2025.



NHS England, Health Survey for England 2024: Adults' health-related behaviours, published January 2026: https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/sta.... This is a nationally representative survey covering adults in England. Drinking is measured over the past year, and at-risk drinking is defined as an AUDIT score of 8 or more.



Contact:



Lauren Meek



Content Coordinator



l.meek@castlehealth.com



+44 (0) 1721 728 134



www.castlecraig.co.uk