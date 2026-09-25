LONDON, 25 September 2026 — A Taiwanese platform that helps cancer patients afford medicines not covered by national insurance has won Silver at the Global Good Awards 2026, held last night at BMA House in London.

PatientsForce was recognised in the Global Good Trailblazer of the Year category, with Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Evie Wang collecting the award in person. Y.O.U Underwear took Gold and JCDecaux UK took Bronze.

The company works with more than 50 global pharmaceutical firms to run patient support programmes in Taiwan. It reaches more than 30,000 patients a year and has delivered NT$10 billion in medicine subsidies since 2017. Its digital platform covers applications, financing, medicine delivery and nursing follow-up.

Unlike charities that rely on donations, PatientsForce is funded by its pharmaceutical and corporate partners.

"Our results were judged on evidence, not promises. Innovation only matters if it gets medicines to the patients who need them. We now plan to take this model across Asia," said Ms Wang.

The Global Good Awards reward proven impact rather than pledges. Entries are scored by independent judges and researched in depth before a final judging day in London. In 2018 the programme became the first awards scheme in the world to earn an "Outstanding" rating from the Awards Trust Mark, and it has kept that rating every year since.

Taiwan's Tzu Chi Foundation also won Bronze in the Community Partnership of the Year category for its telemedicine work.



Photo caption: Evie Wang (right), Co-founder and COO of PatientsForce, and April Li (left), Head of EAP, with the Silver award for Global Good Trailblazer of the Year at the Global Good Awards 2026, BMA House, London. Photo: PatientsForce



The Global Good Awards were founded in 2015 and recognise businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises for purpose-driven sustainability and leadership. More information is at globalgoodawards.co.uk.



PatientsForce (采鋐健康投資控股) is Taiwan's largest patient support ecosystem, operating across Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

https://www.patientsforce.com.tw/en