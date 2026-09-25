Nanit’s Breathing Motion Monitoring System is now UKCA marked as a medical device, assessed by BSI Assurance UK and registered with the MHRA – bringing independent regulatory oversight to sensor-free breathing motion monitoring.

London, UK – September 2026 – Ask almost any new parent about the first few weeks with a baby and they’ll recognise the feeling.

The house is finally quiet. Your baby is asleep. You’ve checked the monitor and everything looks fine. And yet, a few minutes later, you find yourself checking again. And again.

Those moments of uncertainty have long been part of bringing a baby home, and while technology has given parents access to more information than ever before, more information doesn’t always mean more confidence.

Nanit believes what parents really need is clarity: useful information that helps them understand what is happening and know when their attention may be needed.

Now, that clarity comes with an important new level of independent oversight. Nanit’s Breathing Motion Monitoring System is UKCA marked as a medical device, following assessment by BSI Assurance UK, and registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The milestone applies to technology designed to monitor an infant’s respiratory rate while they sleep, without electronics, wires or sensors on the baby.

Clarity that builds confidence – now medically certified

The Breathing Motion Monitoring System combines the Nanit Pro Camera, Nanit Breathing Wear, Nanit app and cloud services.

Using computer vision, it monitors breathing motion while an infant sleeps in their crib, allowing parents to see their baby’s breathing rate in real time. If breathing motion is not detected for more than 20 seconds, the system provides a Red Alert to notify the caregiver.

It represents an important evolution of what parents can expect from their baby monitor: technology designed not simply to provide more information, but to help make the information that matters easier to understand.

Tor Ivy, Founder and CTO of Nanit, said:

“As parents ourselves, we know how difficult it can be to completely switch off when your baby is asleep. That instinct to check on them doesn’t simply disappear because you have a monitor.

“What we can do is make the information parents have more useful. Nanit has always been about turning information into understanding and giving parents clarity that builds confidence.

“Having our Breathing Motion Monitoring System independently assessed as a medical device is an important step forward. Parents can monitor their baby’s breathing motion without attaching electronics, wires or sensors to them, with a system that lets them know if their attention may be needed.

“We think of Nanit as a supporting partner through parenthood. It isn’t about replacing a parent’s judgement or instinct. It’s about being there in the background with useful, meaningful information, helping to reduce some of the mental load that comes with caring for a baby.”

From smart baby monitor to health and wellness partner

Baby monitors have changed enormously. What was once essentially a camera and an alert can now provide parents with information about sleep, development and their baby’s routine.

For Nanit, the next step isn’t about adding more numbers. It is about helping parents make sense of the information they already have.

Its connected parenting platform supports families with insights into sleep and development, while medically certified Breathing Motion Monitoring extends that role into health and wellness.

The certification marks an important evolution for Nanit: from smart baby monitor towards a parenting partner designed to provide useful insight without adding to the mental load.

What medical certification means

Nanit’s Breathing Motion Monitoring System is UKCA marked as a medical device, assessed by BSI Assurance UK and registered with the MHRA.

The system is intended to track and monitor the respiratory rate of infants aged 0–24 months while they are asleep in a crib, using video captured by the Nanit Pro Camera together with Nanit Breathing Wear, once activated through the Nanit app.

It is also intended to provide notification when breathing motion has not been detected for more than 20 seconds.

The medical-device status applies specifically to Nanit’s Breathing Motion Monitoring System and its intended breathing-monitoring function.

Key benefits

• Medically certified Breathing Motion Monitoring System

• UKCA marked, assessed by BSI Assurance UK and registered with the MHRA

• Breathing motion monitoring without electronics, wires or sensors on the baby

• Real-time breathing-rate information while baby sleeps

• Red Alert if breathing motion is not detected for more than 20 seconds

• Clearer information to help parents understand when their attention may be needed

Important information

The Nanit Breathing Motion Monitoring System is intended to track and monitor the respiratory rate of infants aged 0–24 months while they are asleep in a crib using video captured by the Nanit Pro Camera, in conjunction with Nanit Breathing Wear, once activated via the Nanit app.

The Nanit Breathing Motion Monitoring System is also intended to provide notification of undetected breathing for more than 20 seconds.

The system is not intended to diagnose medical conditions or monitor babies with known respiratory illness.

About Nanit

Nanit is a connected parenting platform dedicated to equipping parents with the guidance and tools to give their child the best outcomes.

Through smart technology, personalised insights and trusted monitoring solutions, Nanit turns information into understanding, helping families navigate sleep, development and everyday parenthood with greater clarity.

Its award-winning connected parenting technology is built around a simple promise: clarity that builds confidence – so parents can grow as a parent and as themselves.

ENDS