• 47% of UK employers plan to grow permanent technology teams before year-end.

• Cyber security (54%), agentic AI (50%), generative AI (48%) and cloud (44%) are the most in-demand technology skills.

• AI is increasing demand for human judgement, not replacing technology talent.



Nearly half of UK employers (47%) plan to increase permanent technology headcount before the end of the year, as businesses continue to invest in digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, according to new research from Robert Half. The study found that the top skills UK employers are seeking include cyber security (54%), agentic AI use (50%), generative AI solutions (48%), cloud (44%), and business intelligence (44%).



In addition to those planning to increase permanent IT headcount, a further 25% are expanding contract and project-based hiring. The findings highlight that technology remains a bright spot in the labour market, even as some employers take a more cautious approach to recruitment elsewhere.

While AI is reshaping technology roles, the research suggests it is changing the nature of most technology roles in general, rather than reducing demand for skilled tech professionals.



According to the data, 45% of UK technology professionals say they are now expected to develop new AI-related skills, while 38% spend more time overseeing and validating AI-generated outputs. At the same time, 53% say AI has reduced the time they spend on routine tasks, and 37% report that their roles have become more strategic.



The findings point to a growing demand for professionals who can work effectively alongside AI systems, applying the human judgement needed to ensure accuracy, quality, security and compliance.



Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half, said:



"Technology remains one of the most active areas of hiring in the UK labour market, with nearly half of employers planning to grow their permanent technology teams before the end of the year. Businesses continue to invest heavily in cyber security, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence, but they're not simply looking for more people. They're looking for professionals with the right blend of technical expertise, commercial understanding and the ability to work effectively alongside AI."

"As organisations increase investment in AI, cloud infrastructure and cyber security, we're seeing strong demand for professionals who combine technical expertise with strategic decision-making. AI is automating some tasks, but it isn't replacing the need for skilled technology talent. In many cases, it's making those skills even more valuable."



With cyber threats continuing to evolve and businesses increasing investment in AI-powered technologies, competition for specialist talent is expected to remain strong, particularly for professionals with expertise in cyber security, AI and cloud environments.



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705



FAQs



- Why are employers increasing technology hiring?

Businesses continue to invest in digital transformation, cyber security, cloud infrastructure and AI, creating demand for skilled technology professionals.



- Which technology skills are most in demand?

Cyber security, artificial intelligence and cloud computing are emerging as the most sought-after capabilities as employers focus on resilience, innovation and growth.



- Is AI reducing demand for technology professionals?

The research suggests AI is changing how technology professionals work rather than replacing them. Employers are increasingly seeking talent that can work effectively alongside AI tools.



- How is AI affecting technology roles?

AI is helping automate routine tasks, allowing professionals to spend more time on strategic work while developing new AI-related skills.



- Will demand for technology talent remain strong?

Competition for professionals with expertise in cyber security, AI and cloud technologies is expected to remain high as businesses continue to expand their digital capabilities.



About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in June 2026. The surveys contain responses from 500 hiring managers and 1,000 professionals in the UK, in the professional fields of finance and accounting, technology and IT, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support and HR.



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en.