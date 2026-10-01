An 18kg-capable head and hand-wheels control station open up larger multi-camera builds for Wonderfilm's three-way and four-way RED KOMODO-X systems



LONDON, UK — 01/10/2026 — London production and VFX array rig hire company Wonderfilm Pictures now has available the MotoCrane Titan LT Hire. The MotoCrane Titan LT is a heavy-duty stabilised head that widens what its RED KOMODO-X VFX Array systems can do. Currently offering one of the only Titan LTs in the UK, Wonderfilm Pictures is a top film equipment hire service for productions globally.



The Titan LT is rated to 40lb, or roughly 18kg. That is enough to carry at least three KOMODO cameras along with the wireless video, lens control, ND, and sync gear that goes with it, and still have capacity left over. On multi-camera plate work, every added camera and accessory costs weight. Extra headroom means a rig can be mounted more ambitiously, moved faster, and operated with more confidence, whether it sits on the ground, on a vehicle or on a crane.



Until now, Wonderfilm's stabilised work has relied on the DJI Ronin 2. It was the gimbal that first made their three-camera array practical to fly, and it stays in the fleet as the lightweight option for drone work. As soon as a client requested more than three cameras, the Ronin 2's payload limit and structural rigidity started to hold them back on larger jobs. MotoCrane designed the Titan LT as a step up from the Ronin 2, with more build volume and the same camera baseplate, so Wonderfilm's technicians can keep using the mounting setup they already know.



The change also benefits the DOPs and operators on set. The Titan LT supports a hand-wheels operator station, so framing is controlled with the feel of a traditional geared head, not a joystick. Three or four cameras are covering 160° up to 200° field of view at once, so each framing decision applies to the whole wide image, and finer control makes a real difference.



"The Ronin 2 is the reason our array ever left the ground, and I'll keep using it for that," said Lewis Andrews, founder of Wonderfilm Pictures. "But the bigger builds needed something with more strength and more room. A 40lb payload changes what we can offer, and giving DOPs wheels on a multi-camera package is something I've wanted to do for years."



The Titan LT can be hired with a complete VFX Array package or on its own, in the UK and internationally.



About Wonderfilm Pictures

Based in London, Wonderfilm Pictures is a film production, post-production and VFX array hire company. It designed and built the RED KOMODO-X VFX Array, among the first multi-camera systems anywhere to be developed around the RED KOMODO-X body. The company provides ground, aerial and drone VFX plate capture, stitching, plus a broad catalogue of film equipment hire such as camera, lens, stabilisation, and production equipment, to film and television productions worldwide.



Media Contact

Lewis Andrews

Wonderfilm Pictures

lewis@wonderfilmpictures.com

+44 (0)7528 481199