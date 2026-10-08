Exciting Future for Business Education - Historic Oxford Power Station Transformed
The historic Osney Power Station in Oxford has been transformed into a landmark destination to continue Oxford’s tradition of inspiring global leaders.
Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, has opened the doors to the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) – to provide Executive Education for the world’s business community and provide a space where leading executives meet Oxford expertise.
Set in the beautifully renovated and historic Osney Power Station, the stunning architecturally designed GLC is just a few minutes’ walk from Oxford Station and Oxford Saïd’s main campus.
Please find architectural photographs, press releases from Saïd Business School and architects John McAslan + Partners, and a fact sheet in the press kit.
To speak with Managing Director Louise Croft, Executive Education, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, please contact adam@bluesky-pr.com paul.gerard@sbs.ox.ac.ukor sarah.whitebloom@sbs.ox.ac.uk.
ENDS
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