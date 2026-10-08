The historic Osney Power Station in Oxford has been transformed into a landmark destination to continue Oxford’s tradition of inspiring global leaders.



Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, has opened the doors to the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) – to provide Executive Education for the world’s business community and provide a space where leading executives meet Oxford expertise.



Set in the beautifully renovated and historic Osney Power Station, the stunning architecturally designed GLC is just a few minutes’ walk from Oxford Station and Oxford Saïd’s main campus.



Please find architectural photographs, press releases from Saïd Business School and architects John McAslan + Partners, and a fact sheet in the ​​press kit​​.



To speak with Managing Director Louise Croft, Executive Education, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, please contact adam@bluesky-pr.com paul.gerard@sbs.ox.ac.ukor sarah.whitebloom@sbs.ox.ac.uk.



ENDS