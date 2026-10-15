Nearly one in three women say intimate skin discomfort has stopped them getting intimate with a partner, according to Andrex research to mark the launch of Skin Protect



UK, October 2026: New research reveals almost one in three women (30%) say intimate skin discomfort has stopped them being intimate with a partner. Despite this, seven in ten women (71%) who have experienced intimate skin discomfort admit they sometimes or regularly simply ‘put up with it’ rather than doing anything about it.



But the impact of intimate skin discomfort goes beyond intimate relationships. From periods, pregnancy and menopause to friction from underwear, exercise, frequent bathroom trips and certain health conditions, intimate skin can face daily irritation - yet it is often something women only think about when there is already a problem.



And if you're wondering: “Am I the only one who gets intimate skin discomfort?”, you're not alone. Almost four in five women (78%) say they’ve experienced it, with many reporting an emotional impact too, including feeling self-conscious (36%) or anxious (27%).



Yet when discomfort does occur, behaviour is overwhelmingly private. Rather than talking about it, women often turn to the internet for reassurance - searching whether symptoms are normal and looking for practical advice about irritation, itching, dryness and sensitivity.



But while women may actively seek answers when something goes wrong, this doesn’t necessarily translate into intimate skin being considered as part of their everyday skincare routine.



Andrex has uncovered what it is calling Britain's ‘Skincare Blind Spot’ - the disconnect between how much attention women give skincare elsewhere on their bodies and how little consideration is given to intimate skin. This comes as the brand launches Andrex Skin Protect, the UK’s first clinically proven toilet tissue to help reduce moisture loss to support the skin barrier and protect intimate skin.



While 60% of women already have a skincare routine for areas of the body below the neck, new cultural analysis found that intimate skin accounts for just 1% of skincare conversation by body part. And the search gap is stark. “Skincare routine” attracts around 12,100 monthly searches, compared with just 30 searches for “intimate skincare” - a difference of around 400 to one.



Yet 81% of women believe intimate skin deserves to be treated with care. The research of 1,000 women suggests that intimate skin is often something women only think about when there is already a problem - despite the fact that it is exposed to daily friction, moisture and contact with everyday products.



For most people, toilet tissue remains an unconscious, habitual purchase rather than a considered skincare choice. The average person uses toilet tissue around 1,860 times a year - more than half a million times over a lifetime - yet it is rarely considered as part of an everyday wellbeing routine.



The research also finds consumers prioritise skincare everywhere else. An impressive 53% plan to focus more on their wellbeing, while 46% classify health and beauty as an essential purchase. 47% say effectiveness is the biggest driver when buying health and beauty products, ahead of price at 22%. Indeed, everywhere...except intimate skin.



The opportunity, says Andrex, is to shift toilet tissue from an automatic household staple to a more purposeful part of everyday wellbeing - a small daily choice that helps care for intimate skin before discomfort arises.



Niamh Finan, Marketing Director at Andrex, said: “Intimate skin discomfort is incredibly common, but what really stands out is how many women are simply putting up with it - even when it is affecting their confidence, anxiety or intimacy.



“At the same time, women overwhelmingly tell us intimate skin deserves care. There’s a clear disconnect between the consideration we now give skincare more broadly and how little we think about intimate skin as part of our everyday routines.



“This isn’t about adding another complicated step to people’s lives. It’s about encouraging us to give a little more thought to the everyday choices and products that come into contact with intimate skin.”



Developed with a soothing lotion with a touch of Vitamin E and Camomile, Andrex Skin Protect helps reduce moisture loss to support the skin barrier compared with unlotioned Andrex products - bringing a skincare-inspired benefit to a product people already use every day.



Andrex Skin Protect is available now at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Asda, Ocado, Co-op and Amazon.



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Notes to Editors



About the research



Cultural analysis conducted by Content Cover for Andrex in March 2026 and iCrossing for Andrex in July 2026 explored skincare and wellbeing search behaviour and online conversation. It explored women’s experiences of intimate skin discomfort and attitudes towards intimate skin care.



About Andrex



Skin Protect Andrex Skin Protect is the UK’s first clinically proven toilet tissue to help protect intimate skin*. Enriched with a soothing lotion containing Vitamin E and Camomile, it is available nationwide from August 2026.



Andrex is the UK’s leading toilet tissue brand and has been a household staple for over 80 years. Part of Arbex, Andrex is committed to helping people feel clean, comfortable and confident through product innovation and more open conversations around intimate care.



For press enquiries: andrex@wcommunications.co.uk