Digital fatigue and screen overload drive high-net-worth travellers to swap screens for storytelling on Greece’s iconic coastlines.



London, 20 October. Travel and wellness brand FIELD TRIPS has announced its 2027 Writer’s Retreats, designed for travellers who have a story to tell, and want to immerse themselves in the Greek landscape with like-minded creatives.



NEW RETREAT: ‘WRITE YOUR OWN ODYSSEY’

Date: Monday 24 – Monday 31 May 2027 (7 Days / 6 Nights)

Location: Private Luxury Villa, Porto Heli, Peloponnese, Greece.



Why the sudden literary travel trend?

As screen fatigue accelerates, travellers are turning to IRL events, hobbies, or 'skill cations' - fast replacing apps (and scrolling).



Today’s hottest trend is all about books. Reading has emerged as modern status symbol, and the ultimate fashion accessory at Dior and Valentino’s recent shows staged in libraries. Fuelled by social media trends like BookTok (over 200 billion views) and high-profile cultural nods - such as Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club spotlighting historic literary haunts - people are closing the laptop to seek memorable, highbrow IRL connections.



Print sales of classic epics like The Odyssey have spiked dramatically, driving travellers to the physical landscapes that inspired their favourite works.

Meanwhile, search demand for health-focused digital detox retreats has surged by 140% (Google Trends), driven by an estimated 68% of adults suffering from screen fatigue and cognitive overload. That means fresh air, sunlight and locally sourced food, daily walks – instead of high-tech machines, bio hacking or tracking devices.



June Field, Founder of FIELD TRIPS, says:

‘Literary travel has evolved way past guidebook mentions on cookie cutter tours. People aren't just visiting a country; they want to feel connected to the stories, myths, and books that have moved them to visit. The extraordinary surge in readers revisiting epics like The Odyssey demonstrates a deep desire for human connection. Staging our 2027 retreats across Greece’s most vivid locations allows guests to engage with the ancient landscapes which have given birth to Western culture.’



WRITE YOUR OWN ODYSSEY: The Retreat Overview

* Location: Private Luxury Villa, Porto Heli, Peloponnese, Greece

* Dates: Monday 24 – Monday 31 May 2027 (7 Days / 6 Nights)

* Price: From £3,200 per person

* Includes: Luxury villa accommodation, all organic villa meals, local wines, daily expert coaching, 1-on-1 mentorship, and author-led excursions, local transfers.

* Book / hold a spot: FIELD TRIPS – Three Sixty Degrees



FIELD TRIPS’ flagship retreat, Write Your Own Odyssey, curated by travel experts has just opened to just 12 guests. Held in a private, jaw dropping 6-bedroom estate overlooking the stunning bays of Porto Heli and the Aegean Sea, the itinerary is a blend of creative sessions and the laid back, authentic Greek lifestyle.

Guests join in morning daily -author-led coaching sessions and one-on-one manuscript mentorship with acclaimed figures such as author and historian Bruce Clark. Creative exploration extends beyond the villa grounds with curated, literary-themed excursions, including guided island tours of nearby Spetses island led by a new author.

Balancing intensive writing with restorative wellness, days are spent sharing organic, locally sourced Greek meals, sipping wines, relaxing by the pool, sunbathing, taking strolls, and experiencing the legendary Greek coastline that has inspired writers for centuries.



ABOUT FIELD TRIPS

FIELD TRIPS has launched a series of new literary and wellness retreats in Greece, starting in May 2027. The first takes place in Greece’s Peloponnese Riviera, Porto Heli, followed by Hydra, Patmos, Athens Historic Centre and The Athenian Riviera.

FIELD TRIPS was founded by destination marketing consultant and travel writer June Field, whose writing career began as an Athens based foreign correspondent for The Financial Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, luxury magazines and ABC News. Her expertise spans years of organising international press trips and events for luxury hospitality global brands including Singapore Airlines, Heathrow Airport, and international tourist boards. Launching in 2027, the initial series of retreats focuses on writing, creativity, and natural wellness.



ABOUT PORTO HELI

Set on the north-eastern Peloponnese, Porto Heli is one of mainland Greece's most exclusive coastal destinations, combining a protected natural harbour, villa-lined shoreline and easy access to some of the country's most important cultural landmarks. Just 2.5 hours by road from Athens, and connected by regular ferry services from Piraeus Port, it offers a compelling alternative to the islands while retaining immediate access to the Saronic Gulf.

Known as the ‘Riviera of the Peloponnese’, Porto Heli is the perfect base for exploring the wider region. The UNESCO-listed archaeological sites of Epidaurus and Mycenae are within easy reach, while the islands of Spetses and Hydra lie just across the water, reached by a short water taxi or ferry crossing. Around its lively marina, high-end restaurants sit alongside traditional tavernas and waterfront cafés, while sailing, diving, paddleboarding and a full range of water sports make the most of the region's calm, sheltered waters.



Media Enquiries / Founder interviews:

Email: jfield@threesixtydegrees.net

Mobile: +44 (0) 7751 082168

Website: www.threesixtydegrees.net

Instagram: @field_trips_co_uk