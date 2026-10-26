Fitness enthusiasts of all levels invited to experience HYROX-style training, gain expert advice from one of the sport’s leading athletes and discover the importance of post-workout nutrition.



London, October 2026 – Highlighting its commitment to athletic performance, SuperNutrio is hosting an exclusive media and influencer training event at GymNation London Bridge on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Led by prominent HYROX athlete Charlie Botterill, the HYROX-inspired session is open to all UK journalists and influencers (places to be secured in advance of the day)



Designed for all fitness levels, from complete beginners to experienced competitors, the event will give participants the opportunity to experience first-hand the training style behind one of the fastest-growing fitness competitions, while learning from Charlie and his team of experienced personal trainers.



Guests will take part in a structured, HYROX-inspired workout, with expert guidance on everything from pacing and movement efficiency to recovery and race-day strategy. The session will also include an exclusive Q&A with Charlie, offering insight into his approach to training, performance and preparation for competition.



With HYROX continuing to attract interest from fitness enthusiasts looking for a new challenge, the event aims to make the sport more accessible, giving attendees the confidence to try something new, build their fitness and learn from an experienced athlete in a supportive environment.



As part of the experience, SuperNutrio will highlight the role of nutrition in supporting active lifestyles. Following the workout, participants can refuel with delicious SuperNutrio smoothies and take home a selection of SuperNutrio goodies.



SuperNutrio is uniquely filtered cow’s milk, delivering double the protein and 80% more calcium than standard milk, with no additives, preservatives or artificial colours. Providing a convenient source of protein and calcium, it is designed to support strength, recovery and everyday wellbeing.



The event will take place across two sessions on Wednesday 4 November, with attendees able to choose between 6pm–7pm and 7.30pm–8.30pm.



Event details



When: Wednesday 4 November 2026



Session times: 6pm–7pm or 7.30pm–8.30pm



Where: GymNation, London Bridge, SE1 2EY



Who: Open to all fitness levels and experience, including HYROX beginners



What’s included: A coached HYROX-inspired workout, expert training tips and Q&A with Charlie Botterill, post-workout SuperNutrio smoothies and a selection of SuperNutrio goodies.



To secure your place, simply email [email protected], stating your preferred time slot, t-shirt size and any dietary requirements.



361 Communications



Brad Penhaligon / [email protected]



Emma Wiseman / [email protected]