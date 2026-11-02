Ahead of Robert Eggers' highly anticipated period horror film Werwulf hitting theaters on Christmas Day, independent Welsh artisan studio The Blackened Teeth has officially teamed up with Focus Features for an ultra-limited, official collectible drop.

The Limited Edition Werwulf Wall Sculpture.



Designed with direct creative guidance from Eggers himself, this bespoke, investment-grade sculpture highlights Welsh craftsmanship on the global stage. Known for their meticulous attention to authenticity, Eggers' productions—from The Witch to Nosferatu—push boundaries, and this collaboration brings that same dark aesthetic to life.



Because the sculpture features a true-to-life likeness of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character in the film, the final visual is being kept strictly under wraps until the theatrical release. However, pre-orders have officially opened for collectors.



We have included a press kit complete with official imagery, details, and background on the South Wales Valleys studio for your coverage:



https://www.theblackenedteeth.com/pages/werwulf



Co-founder and Creative Director Rebecca Arnett is available for comment and interviews.



Best regards,



Beth McBride

[email protected]

Head of Marketing, The Blackened Teeth

07456999170



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U4DAriwEUgFNIsjrqP2v...