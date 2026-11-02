AI companions reduce loneliness by fostering a sense of belonging and self-esteem, study finds



AI companions designed to provide socio-emotional support may reduce loneliness by fostering a greater sense of belonging and strengthening one’s self-esteem, according to new research from Durham University Business School.



The study, conducted by Associate Professor Varqa Shamsi Bahar and colleagues from Cardiff University and The University of Manchester, examined why some AI companions appear to help users feel less lonely while others do not.



The researchers found that it depends on whether users perceive the AI companion as attentive, non-judgmental and responsive to their needs.



The study introduces a new concept, synthetic mindfulness, to describe this perception.



Across one qualitative and four quantitative studies, the researchers analysed 1,447 participants (868 UK and 579 US) on their use of AI companions, exploring what they used it for, how the AI performed, and how the interactions were experienced.



The researchers found that synthetically mindful AI companions reduced loneliness through two key pathways;



First, the AI strengthened users’ sense of belonging by helping them feel accepted, valued, and connected. Second, it enhanced self-esteem by making users feel worthy of attention and emotional investment, while fostering a positive sense of self-worth.



Together, these psychological experiences were associated with lower levels of loneliness.



Associate Professor Bahar says;



“People have long found ways to feel connected, even when direct interaction with other humans is limited, unavailable, or simply not what they are looking for at that moment. They may turn to books, television programmes, nature, and music to experience emotional connection.



AI companions are a source of connection and belonging which can offer focused attention, personalised and attuned responses, and a safe space to discuss issues such as separation from family, difficulties at work, or struggles in relationships. These interactions can help people feel heard, valued, and free from stigma, helping to reduce feelings of loneliness.”



The researchers recommend that AI designers embed wellbeing-enhancing features into AI companion apps to strengthen users' sense of belonging and self-esteem and, ultimately, reduce loneliness.



However, they warn that AI designers must remain cautious and build protections into such systems, because building relationships with AI companions may have negative consequences for users.



When users form deep attachments to their AI companions, the study warns, the line between what is real and what isn’t can blur. Some users may end up preferring AI companions over human relationships, which could increase social isolation.



Associate Professor Bahar concludes;



“Our research shows that AI companions may be particularly helpful during periods of ‘state loneliness’ triggered by specific life circumstances, such as moving to a new place or feeling not understood by those around you during times of political turmoil in your home country.



AI companions can help people gain clarity and perspective during difficult periods, but they should complement, not replace, meaningful human relationships. Their role should be temporary rather than becoming a long-term substitute for human connection.”



The study “AI companions and loneliness: Conceptualizing and operationalizing synthetic mindfulness and exploring Its role in alleviating loneliness”, is available to read in full in the Psychology & Marketing Journal, published by Wiley.



https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mar.70288



For more information, or to speak to the researchers, please contact Rachel Varnham at [email protected].