Doorbell footage appears to show a bear-like figure roaming a Leeds residential street, just days after enormous paw prints mysteriously appeared in nearby Roundhay Park



The two sightings, just 10 minutes apart, have left locals speculating about what exactly has been roaming the city



LEEDS, UK: A mystery that began with a trail of enormous paw prints appearing overnight in a Leeds park has taken a surprising new turn, after doorbell camera footage appeared to capture a bear-like figure strolling along a nearby residential street.



Three days ago, oversized animal tracks were discovered in Roundhay Park, close to a local Morrisons, leaving residents scratching their heads over what, or who, could have left them behind.



The unusual discovery quickly attracted the attention of passers-by, with locals stopping to inspect the footprints and sharing theories across community Facebook groups and social media.



Now, just days later, footage captured by a resident’s doorbell camera appears to show a mysterious bear-like visitor making its way past a home only around 10 minutes from where the original tracks were found.



Leeds resident Goldie Locke said:



“When the doorbell notification came through, we just thought it was our Morrisons food shop. I couldn’t believe it when I checked my doorbell app and saw what looked like a bear just strolling past instead. I had to watch it twice to make sure I wasn’t imagining it.”



The latest sighting has fuelled speculation that the mysterious visitor could be connected to the giant prints discovered in Roundhay Park earlier this week.



While bears haven’t roamed wild in Britain for centuries, that hasn’t stopped locals from wondering whether Leeds could have an extremely unexpected visitor on its paws.



With two unusual sightings in the space of just three days, the mystery has certainly given residents paws for thought.



ENDS