Upgraded Intelligence has found that 1,883,842 homes in England and Wales had an earliest usable Energy Performance Certificate rating below C and a latest usable rating of C or above.



The analysis covers 7,656,746 homes with usable assessments on at least two different dates, linked by the same property reference. A further 444,123 homes crossed the threshold in the opposite direction.



Across this same group, the share rated C or above was 35.88% at the first usable assessment and 54.68% at the latest. Homes that remained below C numbered 3,025,757, while 2,303,024 remained at C or above.



What the comparison measures



The assessment dates span 21 September 2008 to 31 October 2026. Each home contributes its own first and latest usable assessment, so the time between them varies. These figures are not a change over one common annual period.



Homes with repeated certificates are a selected group. The findings do not estimate the proportion of all homes that improved, identify private rented homes alone or establish that renovation work caused a change. Assessment methods and the information available to an assessor can differ.



The source was updated on 1 November 2026. The analysis uses the published 8 November evidence and sums the national transition cells for bands D, E, F and G against A, B and C. Properties with conflicting grades on the same certificate date were excluded from the matched group.



Chart and figures for reporting



Download the chart or download the four comparison totals as CSV. The chart may be reproduced unchanged with its visible credit and a link to this release. The underlying government data remains subject to its publisher's terms.



Read the full repeat assessment analysis, inspect the energy changes explorer or download the dated national transition matrix. The original source is Energy Performance of Buildings Data.



Upgraded Intelligence publishes property research from The Upgrade Authority Ltd. Media enquiries and requests for a comment can be sent to [email protected].