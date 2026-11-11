Snowflake Gelato is bringing a little festive magic to its Snow Collection with two playful, handcrafted gelato creations and a seasonal matcha drink. Joining the Snow Banana and Snow Peanut, the new arrivals turn familiar winter flavours into edible showpieces.



The collection forms part of The Little Gelato Cabinet, Snowflake’s boutique-inspired winter experience, where beautifully presented frozen treats take centre stage. The Tiramisu Bean and Gingerbread Matcha launch on 13 November, followed by Frosted Fir in the week starting 16 November.



The Tiramisu Bean

A larger-than-life coffee bean hiding creamy tiramisu gelato beneath a chocolate coating. A playful twist on the Italian dessert, made for coffee lovers and chocolate enthusiasts alike.



Gingerbread Matcha

A festive take on Snowflake’s matcha drinks, bringing warming gingerbread flavour to the matcha ritual.



Frosted Fir

A miniature Christmas tree made from chocolate-orange gelato, dipped in chocolate and individually hand-painted. A festive centrepiece to enjoy, arriving in the week starting 16 November.



Handcrafted, one by one

Each gelato creation is carefully made by Snowflake’s team of skilled Italian gelato chefs, using artisan gelato and organic Jersey milk and cream. The finishing touches, from chocolate shells to the Frosted Fir’s hand-painted details, make every piece feel special.



Where to find them

The Tiramisu Bean and Gingerbread Matcha launch on Friday 13 November, with Frosted Fir following in the week starting 16 November, at participating Snowflake Gelato stores across the UK. Availability may vary by location.



Founded in 2012, Snowflake Gelato is known for handcrafted gelato, imaginative treats and the Snow Collection, including Snow Mango and Snow Peach. Its gelato is made using organic Jersey milk and cream, crafted by skilled Italian gelato chefs.



“We love taking familiar flavours and turning them into something unexpected. With the Tiramisu Bean and Frosted Fir, we’ve created treats that look almost too good to eat, but are every bit as delicious as they look. Christmas is the perfect excuse to have a little fun with gelato.”



Asad Khan, Founder and CEO, Snowflake Gelato



Press Enquiries

Alex Diaconu

Senior Marketing Manager, Snowflake Gelato

[email protected]



Press pack: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9ecprywrskbrv9qvcptrd/AAohfN_...



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