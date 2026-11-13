A rising social media personality from North Wales has revealed he’s turning his back on DJing as he looks towards an entirely different future in entertainment.



Owain Gilmour, 19, who has built an online following of more than 80,000 on TikTok, is entering a new chapter of his life after deciding to step away from DJing.



The content creator, originally from the North Wales coast, is now studying at university in Wrexham, where he’s pursuing his interest in media and the entertainment industry.



But while social media has helped put his name on the map, Owain has ambitions that stretch far beyond his phone screen.



The aspiring television personality hopes to make the transition from online content creation into mainstream broadcasting, with television presenting and entertainment among his long-term goals.



Speaking about his decision to leave DJing behind, Owain said: “I’ve reached a point where I want to put my energy into something different. I’ve enjoyed that chapter, but I feel like there are bigger things I want to pursue.”



With university life now taking centre stage, Owain is hoping his media studies will help open doors into the industry he’s always wanted to be part of.



His growing online profile has already given him experience of being in the public eye, including dealing with the attention and criticism that can come with building a following.



And while he’s not revealing exactly what comes next, one thing is clear: Owain isn’t planning on standing still.



For now, the DJ decks are being put away, but his ambitions for the entertainment world are only getting bigger.