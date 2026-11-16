From the award-winning creators of Europe's Largest Scream Park, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival transforms the Sussex countryside into a magical illuminated wonderland, with millions of lights, breathtaking shows and three brand-new attractions for 2026.



further High-resolution photography - www.tulleysfarm.com/image-library



Forget following a traditional Christmas light trail. Deep in the Sussex countryside, an extraordinary festive experience is inviting visitors to wander freely through millions of sparkling lights, enchanting woodlands and spectacular lakeside displays, with no fixed route and a new discovery around every corner.



Tulleys Christmas Light Festival, near Crawley in West Sussex, returns from 27 November to 30 December 2026, transforming acres of countryside into an immersive Christmas wonderland filled with illuminated landscapes, award-winning shows, live entertainment and magical festive experiences.

Created by the same team behind Shocktober Fest, Europe's Largest Scream Park and the award winning Tulip Festival.



The Light festival takes a different approach to the traditional Christmas light trail. Rather than following a designated path from beginning to end, visitors are free to explore the entire illuminated landscape at their own pace, discovering hidden installations, breathtaking displays and beautiful woodland settings along the way.



And for 2026, the festival is preparing to unveil its biggest expansion yet, with three brand-new attractions joining its collection of spectacular Christmas experiences.



The return comes just weeks after Tulleys Farm was crowned Britain's Leading SME and Family Business of the Year at the prestigious 2026 Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards, cementing the Sussex family's reputation for creating some of the country's most remarkable seasonal attractions.



Taking centre stage for 2026 is The Alpine Valley, the largest new addition in the history of Tulleys Christmas Light Festival.

Inspired by the beauty of alpine landscapes, this spectacular new area transports visitors into an enchanting winter setting, complete with winding pathways, charming wooden bridges, peaceful ponds and flowing streams.



Breathtaking illuminations reflect across the water, creating beautiful scenes and picturesque viewpoints throughout the valley. Designed as an immersive landscape rather than a single installation, The Alpine Valley offers an entirely new area of the festival to discover and explore.

Hidden deep within the woodland, The Fallen Star introduces another magical new experience. A magnificent illuminated star rests within a pool of shimmering reflections, creating a striking and atmospheric setting inspired by Christmas wishes and wonder.



Completing the three new additions is a traditional Vintage Carousel, bringing a touch of nostalgic Christmas charm to the festival and another special experience for families to enjoy together.



Together, the new attractions mark the biggest expansion in the festival's history, creating even more opportunities for visitors to discover magical moments throughout the illuminated landscape.



From Falling Snow to Spectacular Lakeside Shows

Beyond the new attractions, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival features an extensive collection of immersive installations and award-winning displays, each offering a different Christmas experience.



One of the festival's most enchanting attractions, Let It Snow, transforms the woodland into a beautiful winter wonderland, where gentle snowfall drifts through the trees against a backdrop of sparkling white illuminations.



The breathtaking Spirit of Christmas Show brings the lakeside to life with a spectacular combination of light, colour and music, while Twilight Reflections creates a mesmerising scene as illuminated fountains and colourful displays reflect across the water.



Elsewhere, the dramatic Fire and Ice Show combines blazing flames with icy brilliance, creating a striking contrast of fire, light and colour.

Visitors can also wander through the Enchanted Forest, where glowing trees, fairies and mystical creatures bring the woodland to life, or discover Love Lane, illuminated by hundreds of beautiful lanterns.



The colourful Christmas trees of Merry Magic move in time with the music, while Let's Dance offers a lively woodland setting filled with music, movement and light.

Unlike conventional light trails, visitors are not restricted to a particular route or order. Instead, they can explore whichever areas capture their imagination, return to their favourite displays and enjoy the experience at their own pace.



More Than Just a Light Trail: An Entire Festive Evening Out.



While the illuminations take centre stage, Tulleys has created a complete Christmas destination, combining spectacular displays with live entertainment, festive food, seasonal drinks and beautiful places to relax.



Two live music stages bring performances to the woodland throughout the evening, while a wide selection of festive street food includes Christmas dinner wraps, wood-fired pizza, freshly made doughnuts and seasonal favourites.

Visitors can enjoy mulled wine, winter cocktails and a traditional Christmas Market, while spectacular stilt walkers add to the festive atmosphere.



Nestled within the woodland, the Alpine Village provides a cosy retreat, complete with heated cabins, fire pits, marshmallow toasting and delicious seasonal treats.

For those looking to make the evening extra special, the Après Club offers a luxurious woodland escape featuring three heated tipis, beautiful alpine-inspired interiors, cocktails and a live DJ.



Towering above the festival, the 33-metre Observation Wheel offers panoramic views across the illuminated woodland and surrounding countryside, providing a breathtaking perspective on the scale of the Christmas experience.

From romantic festive date nights to magical family outings and evenings with friends, the festival brings together the beauty of a Christmas light trail, the atmosphere of a traditional Christmas market and the entertainment of a major festive destination.



From Halloween Scares to Christmas Magic

The festival is the creation of the family-run team behind Tulleys Shocktober Fest, Europe's Largest Scream Park, which celebrated its landmark 30th anniversary in 2026.



Known for transforming the Sussex countryside into extraordinary seasonal destinations, the team is also responsible for Tulleys Pumpkin Festival and Tulleys Tulip Garden.



At Christmas, the same creativity and attention to detail are channelled into an entirely different experience, replacing Halloween scares with sparkling woodland landscapes, spectacular illuminations and magical festive moments.



The festival's return follows a particularly special year for the family-run business.

In November, Tulleys Farm celebrated a double victory at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, taking home two of the country's most prestigious business honours:

Lloyds Leading SME Business of the Year and Gerald Edelman Family Business of the Year.



The national recognition celebrates the remarkable journey of a Sussex family business with roots dating back to 1937, which has grown into one of Britain's leading seasonal visitor attractions.



Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



"Christmas has always been an incredibly special time for us at Tulleys, and we've put so much love, care and imagination into creating somewhere people can come together and make wonderful memories.



"We've never wanted to create just another Christmas light trail. Our vision has always been to build something much bigger, where visitors can spend an entire evening exploring beautiful illuminated landscapes, discovering something different around every corner and enjoying the magic of Christmas at their own pace.



"This year, we've taken another huge step forward with three brand-new attractions, including The Alpine Valley, which is the biggest addition we've ever made to the Christmas Light Festival.

"Being recognised as Britain's Leading SME and Family Business of the Year has made this an incredibly proud year for our family and the whole Tulleys team. But the most rewarding part of what we do is seeing people enjoying the experiences we've created together.



"We can't wait to welcome everyone back and share what we hope will be our most magical Christmas yet."



A Magical Christmas Escape Just 35 Minutes from London



Set in the beautiful West Sussex countryside, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival offers visitors the opportunity to escape the bustle of the city and immerse themselves in an illuminated world filled with festive magic.

Just 35 minutes from London, the festival is within easy reach of visitors from across the capital and South East, while its extensive collection of attractions, shows and entertainment makes it a destination for those travelling from further afield.



With millions of sparkling lights, breathtaking lakeside displays, enchanting woodland landscapes, live entertainment and three brand-new attractions, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival promises a spectacular festive experience that goes far beyond the traditional Christmas light trail.



Event Information



Tulleys Christmas Light Festival 2026

Dates: Selected dates from 27 November to 30 December 2026

Location: Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, West Sussex, RH10 4PD

Opening times: From 4pm until either 10pm or 11pm, depending on date

Tickets: From 22.95 GBP for adults and 17.95 GBP for children aged 2–13. Children under two go free.

Parking: Free parking included

Website: ChristmasLightShow.co.uk

High-resolution images and video: TulleysFarm.com/image-library





Notes to Editors



Tulleys Farm is an award-winning family-run visitor attraction in West Sussex, with roots dating back to 1937.

In November 2026, Tulleys Farm won two prestigious national honours at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards:

* Lloyds Leading SME Business of the Year

* Gerald Edelman Family Business of the Year

The business is behind some of Britain's leading seasonal attractions, including Tulleys Shocktober Fest, Europe's Largest Scream Park, Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, Tulleys Tulip Garden and Tulleys Christmas Light Festival.

Tulleys Christmas Light Festival takes place on selected dates from 27 November to 30 December 2026.



High-resolution photography, video footage, interviews and press visits are available on request.



Media Enquiries



Press Night - 27th November (Media visits also available on all other nights of the festival)

Ed Hopkins PR

[email protected]

07538 061448