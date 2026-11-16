The Oddfellows friendship society is bringing festive fun direct into people’s homes this season with a calendar of free online activities.



While Christmas and New Year is a busy time for most, it can also mean a change to the usual routines and social activities that many older adults enjoy throughout the year.



That’s why the Oddfellows is opening their virtual celebrations to everyone – whether they’re looking to fill a gap in their diary, interested in trying something new or anxious about being on their own.



Online events include a Quiz and Games Night on Christmas Eve, virtual get-togethers on Christmas Day featuring games and seasonal fun, a New Year's Eve party and New Year's Day celebrations.



Pam Casey, who has been a member for 30 years and serves on its board, said: “Many social groups reduce their in-person events at this time of year, ours included, so people can find themselves missing the day-to-day interactions they usually appreciate.



"These online events are all about making sure there's still somewhere people can go for companionship and connection. Whether you're spending Christmas or New Year on your own, live far from family, or would simply like some extra company over the festive period.



"There’s no pressure to participate in any particular way. Some people join in with every game and conversation, while others prefer to listen, watch and like being part of the group.

We'd encourage anybody looking for a little extra company, laughter or festive cheer to give an Oddfellows event a try."



All events are free to attend and take place on Zoom, making them accessible to anyone with a smartphone, computer or tablet with an internet connection. Each session is hosted by a friendly Oddfellows volunteer, who is on hand to virtually welcome guests and help newcomers feel comfortable.



The Oddfellows is a not-for-profit and mutual which runs around 60 free online events every month, alongside hundreds of in-person activities across the UK through its local friendship groups.



The society has around 39,000 members and helps people make new connections, build friendships and enjoy regular opportunities to socialise.



For more information and details of how to join the festive events, go to www.oddfellows.co.uk/festive or to find out more, call 0800 028 1810.



Notes to editors:

Image: Liz, Sue and Brian, members of St Helens and Warrington Oddfellows, are looking forward to the Oddfellows festive events.



Established in 1810, the Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with around 39,000 Branch-based members who are supported by social, care and financial benefits, and 91 branches nationwide. We're a non-profit mutual run by our members for our members, and we do our best to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity. It costs from £25 GBP a year to join us as a member and become part of our friendly society. www.oddfellows.co.uk



For further information about the Oddfellows, please contact Naomi Fulwood ([email protected]) on 0161 214 4645