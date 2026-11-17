LONDON, UK — Britallica, the London-based metal tribute band famous for reimagining Britney Spears’ biggest pop hits with heavy riffs and double-kick drums, has launched Bridge, a free web app designed to help people navigate overwhelming moments—built with neurodivergent users in mind.



Available immediately at bridge-app.site, the tool strips away the friction of traditional wellness apps. It requires no sign-ups, collects zero user data, and never asks users to identify or label their exact emotions before getting help.



Instead, users answer four quick questions about what is happening in the moment—such as racing thoughts, feeling stuck, sensory overload, or struggling to name what they feel—alongside their current surroundings and energy limits. Bridge then matches them with one practical, low-effort exercise tailored to what they can realistically manage right there and then.



The launch follows Britallica’s recent appearances on BBC Radio 2 with OJ Borg and in Metal Hammer, alongside their ongoing Stronger Than Yesterday live fundraising campaign supporting UK mental health charities Mind and Samaritans.



“People see a heavy metal Britney Spears tribute band and expect pure chaos—and on stage, that’s exactly what we deliver. Off stage, though, we know how exhausting sensory overload, burnout, and mental health struggles can be, especially for neurodivergent minds. When you’re in the middle of an overwhelming moment, the last thing you need is a complicated app demanding a login, a subscription, or an essay on how you’re feeling. We built Bridge to be the exact opposite: completely free, totally private, and ready to give you one manageable next step in seconds.”

— Britallica



Key Features of Bridge:



• No Emotion Labelling Required: Designed for alexithymia and overwhelm, users can select practical states like "I'm stuck on what to do" or "Everything feels like too much" without needing to pinpoint an emotion.

• Respects Sensory & Energy Limits: Users can filter out exercises that require speaking, typing, movement, audio, or contacting other people, with a "very little effort" option selected by default.

• Sensory-Friendly Display: Includes a "Quieter colours" mode that switches to a plain background, softer accents, and disables button animations.

• 100% Free & Private: Runs entirely in the browser with no accounts, no tracking cookies, and no data sent to servers. It can also be saved directly to a phone's home screen.

• Instant Crisis Signposting: Features a prominent one-tap "Get immediate support" button connecting UK users directly to NHS 111 mental health services, Samaritans, and emergency resources.



Britallica—comprising London King (vocals), Cristina (drums), Sergie (guitar), and Gabe (bass)—are currently touring the UK and will be hitting Canada and Europe in 2027.



To try the app, visit https://www.bridge-app.site. For band tour dates, live videos, and press assets, visit https://britallica.co.uk.



Social Media:

Bridge App: https://www.instagram.com/bridgeappuk

Britallica: https://www.instagram.com/britallicauk or https://www.facebook.com/britallica/



Media Contact:

Kibbs Entertainment Ltd

Email: [email protected]