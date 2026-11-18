LONDON, 18 November 2026: 126 of England's 296 councils now require planning permission to turn a family house into a small house in multiple occupation (HMO), according to a council-by-council audit by LetLens, an HMO licensing and planning agency that has prepared over 1,000 HMO licence applications.



That is more than two and a half times the 48 councils whose HMO directions appear in the government's national planning dataset, which councils fill in voluntarily (one of the 48, Peterborough, has since expired). 79 of the 126 councils are missing from it, including Manchester, Nottingham, Brighton and Hove, Portsmouth and Bolton, where the restriction covers the whole council area.



The restrictions are spreading fast. 23 councils brought in new or wider HMO Article 4 directions in 2026, including Harrow, Oldham, Bury, Warrington, Stoke-on-Trent, Knowsley, Liverpool and Medway. In North Lincolnshire, a direction covering eight Scunthorpe wards and parts of two more comes into force on 26 November, and St Helens and Hartlepool are due to follow on 1 December if their councils confirm them.



Landlords are being blindsided. Around seven in ten landlords who come to LetLens about a property in an Article 4 area did not know a direction applied to it, the agency says. The directions are hard to find: many are published only as legal notices or in planning committee papers rather than on a page a landlord would search for, and 79 of the 126 councils do not appear in the national dataset at all. Estate agents selling houses to investors are often unaware that a direction is live either.



The North West is now the most restricted region. 27 of its 35 councils (77%) have an HMO Article 4 direction, ahead of London (23 of 33, 70%) and the North East (7 of 12, 58%). The East of England is the least restricted, at 9 of 45 councils (20%).



By region, the share of councils with an HMO Article 4 direction is: North West 77% (27 of 35), London 70% (23 of 33), North East 58% (7 of 12), Yorkshire and the Humber 47% (7 of 15), West Midlands 40% (12 of 30), South West 33% (9 of 27), South East 33% (21 of 64), East Midlands 31% (11 of 35) and East of England 20% (9 of 45).



What it means for landlords and buyers. Without a direction, a family house can become an HMO for three to six sharers without planning permission. Inside a direction area, the same change needs a planning application, judged against the council's HMO policy. A house already lawfully used as an HMO before a direction keeps that use, but buyers, lenders and solicitors ask for proof of when it started. Several of this year's directions were made with immediate effect and lapse after six months unless the council confirms them, among them Ribble Valley (28 February 2027), 16 of Warrington's 22 wards (25 March), Stoke-on-Trent (23 April) and Knowsley (2 May). The planning fee for turning a house into an HMO rises from GBP 610 to GBP 732 for applications made from 8 December.



Michael Soselia, founder of LetLens, said:



"Most landlords who come to us have no idea an Article 4 direction affects their property, and often the estate agent who sold it did not know either. These rules are hard to spot on council websites, but they fundamentally alter what you can do with your property. Councils' HMO policies are normally very restrictive, so an Article 4 direction can make getting a new HMO approved borderline impossible."



Check an address. The full council-by-council table, the method and a free postcode checker are at letlens.com/research/hmo-fees-and-article-4-2026.



Notes to editors



What we counted. A council counts when at least one Article 4 direction removing the permitted development right to change a house (C3) into a small HMO (C4) is in force on 17 November 2026, whatever its extent, checked against the council's own documents. Heritage directions, other use classes, and proposed, lapsed or expired directions are excluded.



Extent. 63 of the 126 cover the whole council area, 39 a large part, 21 a small area and 3 a few streets. Stricter counts: 123 without the three few-street directions; 120 without the six councils whose only direction is an unconfirmed immediate one; 117 without both.



Why other counts are lower. The national planning dataset (planning.data.gov.uk) lists HMO directions for 48 councils; 47 of our 126 appear in it. Other published counts rely on that dataset or on estimates made before the 2025 and 2026 directions: 36 of the 126 councils have only directions that started in 2025 or 2026.



Data. The table (council, region, extent, date in force, status, source) is free to use with credit to LetLens: letlens.com/research/hmo-fees-and-article-4-2026. A map and a regional chart are available as images.



About LetLens. LetLens is an HMO licensing and planning agency for landlords across England. Its free checker shows, for any postcode, which licence applies, the council fee and whether an Article 4 direction affects HMOs, across all 296 councils. LetLens then prepares and submits the application for a fixed fee: GBP 400 for an HMO licence, GBP 900 for HMO planning permission. letlens.com



Media contact. Michael Soselia, founder of LetLens: [email protected], 07300 898522. Interviews and regional figures on request.