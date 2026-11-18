New data from Castle Craig, published on International Men's Day, shows how often mental health conditions sit alongside addiction in men aged 45 to 64. In Scotland, people in this age group have the highest suicide rate.



West Linton, Scottish Borders – 19 November 2026



More than four in ten men in midlife from Scotland admitted to Castle Craig now arrive with a recorded diagnosis of depression, anxiety or trauma, according to new analysis of the centre's admissions.



In the 12 months to 12 November 2026, 16 of the 36 men aged 45 to 64 from Scotland admitted to Castle Craig (44.4%) had one of these conditions recorded. Two years earlier, it was six of 28 (21.4%).



Castle Craig is one of the UK's longest-established residential addiction treatment centres. The figures come from an anonymised analysis of its admissions records. The analysis also found that:

Men aged 45 to 64 from Scotland made up 6.9% of all inpatient admissions in the latest year (36 of 520), up from 5.3% two years earlier (28 of 528), while total admissions stayed broadly level.



Of the 16 men with a recorded mental health condition, 12 (75%) were admitted primarily for alcohol.



The share with a recorded mental health condition has risen each year:

Date Admission Percentile

November 2024 28 6 (21.4%)

November 2025 31 10 (32.3%)

November 2026 36 16 (44.4%)



The national story



Castle Craig's findings come in the same month as new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) on probable suicides. There were 703 probable suicides in Scotland in 2025. Of these, 522 were men, and the rate for men was 3.1 times the rate for women. By age, rates were highest among people aged 45 to 64, at 19.9 deaths per 100,000. The average age at death was 48.2, compared with around 42 in 2000.



In England and Wales, Office for National Statistics figures for 2025 show a similar picture. Men aged 50 to 54 had the highest suicide rate of any age group, at 28.0 deaths per 100,000.



Alcohol and mental health



Alcohol is closely linked with suicide risk. The National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health, based at the University of Manchester, found that 46% of people who died by suicide while in contact with mental health services across the UK between 2013 and 2023 had a history of alcohol misuse.



Alcohol harm in Scotland also peaks in midlife and beyond. NRS figures published on 27 October show that alcohol-specific death rates in 2025 were highest among people aged 45 to 64 and 65 to 74. Of the 1,152 alcohol-specific deaths, 758 were men.



Reaching men earlier



Public Health Scotland data on everyone who died by suicide in Scotland between 2011 and 2022 shows that 69.8% of men had no contact with selected healthcare services in the month before their death, compared with 57.9% of women. Earlier Public Health Scotland analysis found that most people who died by suicide were of working age, and that more than two-thirds of them were in employment when they died.



For Castle Craig, this points to the value of earlier conversations about alcohol and mental health in places where men already are, including workplaces, GP surgeries, and of treatment that addresses both together.



Victoria McCann, Communications Director, Castle Craig said:

"These are small numbers, and we are careful not to read too much into them. But the direction is clear, and it matches what our clinicians see. More of the midlife men who come to us from Scotland now arrive with depression, anxiety or the effects of trauma alongside their drinking.



"Alcohol and low mood feed each other, and each can make the other harder to treat. That is why we assess and treat both from the first day. If we treated the drinking alone, we would be leaving something important untouched.



"International Men's Day is a good moment to talk about midlife. The figures show that this is when risk is high, and our experience shows that it is also when real change is possible."



If you are struggling with addiction to alcohol or drugs, or with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, Castle Craig offers online addiction and mental health counselling on 01721 546 263 or at www.castlecraig.co.uk.



About Castle Craig



Castle Craig is one of the UK’s leading private residential rehab centres for alcohol and drug addiction, set within a 50-acre woodland estate 35 minutes from Edinburgh in the Scottish Borders. Founded in 1988, the centre has helped thousands of patients achieve long-term recovery through expert, compassionate, patient-centred care. Castle Craig is regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland and rated ‘Outstanding’ by Intertek ISO 9001.



For more information, please visit www.castlecraig.co.uk or call 01721 546 263.



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Media Contact:

Lauren Meek

Content Coordinator

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1721 728 134

www.castlecraig.co.uk



We are happy to arrange a further interview with Castle Craig Medical Director, Dr Peter McCann, if you wish to explore this subject further.