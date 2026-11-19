Claire Fitzsimmons’s wellbeing podcast returns in January 2027, with guests including Chloe Brotheridge, Dr Helen Wall and Laura Pashby sharing one idea that’s stayed with them.



January brings a fresh round of advice on how to sleep better, move our bodies and optimise our days. Some of it sounds like exactly what we need as we start the year. But a month later, even a few weeks into 2027, can we even remember what it was we were supposed to be doing? As the New Year’s resolutions and wellbeing resets arrive, wellbeing writer, author and coach Claire Fitzsimmons asks a different question on her podcast A Thought I Kept.



“What’s the one thought that you’ve kept?”



Every Monday, Fitzsimmons asks a woman to share one idea that has stayed with her when all the rest just didn’t. It might be something someone’s gran said, a poem slipped across a desk or a phrase they have come back to for years. This thought is the starting point for a conversation about what really matters and the ideas that really do last a lifetime.



“A friend would send me a podcast saying, ‘This changed my life.’ On the school run, another mum would tell me about a book that had blown her mind. I’d read something about boundaries and think, ‘I needed to hear that.’ And by the next week, I’d forgotten most of it. I wanted to know what we remember when we’ve forgotten all the rest, and what those ideas tell us about what matters.”

— Claire Fitzsimmons, host of A Thought I Kept



When her mum’s mental health deteriorated, Fitzsimmons searched for anything that might help. In the process, she began to notice how hard it was to hold on to even the most promising advice when life was already overwhelming. That experience became part of the story behind the show. A former art curator and co-founder of If Lost Start Here, Fitzsimmons brings the same curiosity to a guest who shares a remembered line from a keynote as she does to a few cherished words spoken at a kitchen table.



Women are often the readers and listeners of wellbeing advice, yet many of the books, podcasts and talks that shape the conversation are written or fronted by men. Advice about how to use our time, set boundaries or make room for rest can land differently depending on who’s expected to do the caring, whose work gets interrupted and who feels able to say no. By centring women’s stories, A Thought I Kept makes room to hear which ideas women have found worth keeping, how they’ve made those ideas their own and what they’ve had to unlearn along the way.



Across its first two seasons, A Thought I Kept has welcomed bestselling authors, award-winning podcasters, influential not-for-profit founders, acclaimed psychologists, and other inspiring women with past guests including Dr Emma Hepburn, Sophie Cliff, Elinor Cleghorn, Genelle Aldred, Alice Bramhill and Cathy Rentzenbrink.



Season three guests include Chloe Brotheridge, Dr Helen Wall and Laura Pashby. Across the series, women’s experiences of anxiety, burnout, caring, creative work and more open up conversations about whose advice we hear and which expectations we’re ready to challenge. At the end of each episode, Fitzsimmons puts the question back to the listener. Will you keep this thought, share it or forget it?



Listen and follow



Season three of A Thought I Kept launches on Monday, 4 January 2027, with new episodes every Monday.



Follow the show wherever you get your podcasts: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2521342



Selected episodes are available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AThoughtIKept



About Claire Fitzsimmons

Claire Fitzsimmons is a wellbeing writer, author, emotions coach and former art curator whose career has included roles at Tate Modern, the Serpentine and the ICA. She is the co-founder of If Lost Start Here and co-author, with Amanda Sheeren, of the guided journal If Lost, Start Here: Wellbeing for the Anxious, Disconnected or Uncertain. She writes More Good Days on Substack and has contributed to many publications including The Simple Things, Breathe, Happiful and heiter.



Press enquiries

For interviews with Claire Fitzsimmons, listening links and images, contact Claire at [email protected]



Links

Website: https://www.ifloststarthere.com

Book: https://www.ifloststarthere.com/book

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ifloststarthere/

A Thought I Kept: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2521342

Substack More Good Days: https://moregooddays.substack.com

Newsletter: https://iflost.myflodesk.com/ge9axhtvis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/claire-fitzsimmons-4130aa100/

Press: https://www.ifloststarthere.com/press