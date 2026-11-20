A criminal defence legal firm has been launched in the UK that offers rapid, personal support to people falsely accused of sexual offences.



Liberty Defence Lawyers was created to offer expert legal assistance to anyone in England and Wales facing sexual offence charges.



The Head of Legal for Liberty Defence Lawyers, Brian Mason, has worked in criminal defence for sexual offence allegations for many years, and understands the high levels of stress and uncertainty faced by those falsely accused of sexual offences, and why immediate personal support matters.



Liberty Defence Lawyers guarantee that the moment anyone contacts the company, they will immediately receive free expert advice followed by a personal visit anywhere in England and Wales when they satisfy the company’s support criteria.



Brian Mason, Head of Legal, Liberty Defence Lawyers, said:



“Home visits are an integral part of Liberty Defence Lawyers’ service.



Criminal defence, particularly in sensitive and complex cases like sexual offences, is an area of law where face-to-face communication really matters.



A specialist sexual offences advisor must be able to explain complicated legal issues clearly, but also must be able to understand and support the client as a person.



Technology is extremely useful, but it should work alongside human judgement, empathy and personal contact. It shouldn't replace them.



I find that many clients are far more comfortable talking in their own home when facing such sensitive charges like sexual offences than in the formal surroundings of a solicitor’s office or over an impersonal video call.



Family members can also be present where the client wishes. In some cases they may have important information that ultimately assists the defence.



Most importantly, when people feel comfortable and have confidence in the legal advisor sitting with them, they tend to open up much earlier. That can give us a fuller understanding of the circumstances from the outset, allowing us to provide effective early advice, identify potential evidence and begin building the strongest possible defence.”



About the company



Liberty Defence Lawyers was founded in 2026 with the aim of offering rapid, personal support to clients facing sensitive criminal allegations in England and Wales.



The firm specialises in defending allegations involving consent-related offences, indecent images, grooming, indecent exposure and historical abuse, with a particular emphasis on early legal intervention, pre-charge legal representation and police station representation.



Website: https://libertydefence.co.uk/



Liberty Defence Lawyers



Tel: 020 8050 0608

email:[email protected]



Addresses:

Mountford Chambers

13 Ely Place

London. EC1 6RY



Suite 303,

1 Old Hall Street,

Liverpool,

Merseyside L3 9HF