With creatine having a reputation as being bodybuilder’s domain, Bio-Synergy has set out to show women just how beneficial the hero supplement can be for them.



The leading health and fitness nutrition brand is inviting 50 women to trial their Active Woman Energise supplement for 100 days, free of charge, to experience the performance, recovery and cognitive benefits of creatine.



Bio-Synergy’s Active Woman Energise comprises a unique blend of creatine monohydrate (4g per serving) to increase physical performance and power output, alongside marine collagen peptides (1g per serving) providing the amino acids the body uses to synthesise type 1 collagen, to support skin, hair, nails, tendons and cartilage.



The trial will invite women to share their experience, progress and benefits of using Energise over a 100 day period, as well as offering a pass for an Active Woman Training Club session at Jetts Gyms, alongside a personalised nutrition plan.



Bio-Synergy pioneered creatine supplementation in 1997 and is a trusted leader in the space. Today, its Active Woman range is available at Waitrose and other retailers, as well as at Bio-Snergy.uk.



Bio-Synergy is encouraging women to apply for the trial at this link, with incentives such as shopping discounts available for sign ups.



For more information please visit the website or email [email protected].