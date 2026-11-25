- Nearly four in 10 technology and IT hiring managers (38%) are paying more for professionals with generative AI skills

- 46% are offering salaries above their planned ranges to secure top talent; 78% cite the need for talent with specialised skills as a key reason

- Tech and IT professionals cite flexibility and work-life balance as a reason to change roles







London, UK - Specialised technology skills are influencing what employers are prepared to pay, with 46% of IT and technology hiring managers offering salaries above planned ranges to secure top talent. Generative AI is one area attracting a premium, with 38% paying more for professionals with these skills. That’s according to the 2027 UK Salary Guide from Robert Half.







The research reveals that specialised expertise is a key factor in these compensation decisions. Among the employers offering salaries above planned ranges, 78% cite the need to secure candidates with specialised skills as a key reason. These include software and application development, generative AI, cybersecurity, agentic AI, and data science and database management.







Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:







“The skills technology and IT employers require are evolving rapidly, and this is influencing what businesses are prepared to pay. The findings point to a targeted approach to compensation, with employers willing to invest more when specialised expertise is difficult to find and important to the business.”







What workers want beyond pay







Robert Half’s research also reveals that nearly half of candidates (46%) frequently negotiate salaries based on specialised skills, and nearly three in four hiring managers (73%) are willing to negotiate base pay. However, salary isn’t the only deciding factor for tech and IT professionals when choosing between offers.







When base pay is similar, more than six in 10 (62%) cite greater flexibility and work-life balance as a motivator to move roles, while just over half (51%) put an emphasis on health and wellness benefits. The research also shows that more than four in 10 tech and IT professionals (41%) place equal value on both development and retirement benefits when considering a potential role.







Weston added, “Salary continues to play an important role in attracting and retaining talent, but professionals also consider the wider employment package. Employers need to understand which skills genuinely warrant a premium while also considering the flexibility, benefits and development opportunities that can strengthen the overall offer.”







Ends





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Vickie Collinge

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FAQ:







How is demand for generative AI skills affecting pay?



Generative AI is one of the specialist skill areas attracting a pay premium. According to Robert Half’s 2027 UK Salary Guide, 38% of technology and IT hiring managers are paying more for professionals with relevant generative AI skills.







Why are technology and IT employers offering salaries above planned ranges?



Specialised expertise is influencing what employers are prepared to pay. Among the 46% of technology and IT hiring managers offering salaries above their planned ranges, 78% cite the need to secure candidates with specialised skills as a key reason. These include software and application development, generative AI, cybersecurity, agentic AI, and data science and database management.







Are candidates using specialised skills to negotiate salaries?



Yes. Nearly half of candidates (46%) frequently negotiate salaries based on their specialised skills. Employers are also open to negotiation, with 73% of technology and IT hiring managers willing to negotiate base pay.







What do technology and IT professionals want beyond salary?



When base pay is similar, 62% of technology and IT professionals cite greater flexibility and work-life balance as a motivator to move roles, while 51% place an emphasis on health and wellness benefits. The research also reveals that 41% place equal value on development and retirement benefits when considering a potential role.







How can employers respond to changing candidate expectations?



Employers need to understand which specialised skills genuinely warrant a pay premium while also considering the wider employment package. Alongside competitive salaries, flexibility, work-life balance, health and wellness benefits, development opportunities and retirement benefits can all help strengthen the overall offer.







About Robert Half







Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en