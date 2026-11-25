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Depression headset beats Apple, WHOOP and Oura to be named best health tech gadget of 2026



A £399 headset that treats depression at home has topped Unfiltered's ranking of the 50 best health tech products of 2026, as an NHS doctor says patients, not clinicians, are driving the push to come off antidepressants.



Flow, a headset that passes a weak electrical current across the front of the brain in 30-minute sessions at home, came first in The Unfiltered Edit: Health Tech. It finished ahead of the Apple Watch Ultra 4 in 4th, and the WHOOP MG and Oura Ring 5, joint 5th.



In its main trial, published in Nature Medicine in 2024, 58% of users were in remission after 10 weeks, against 29% on a dummy headset. In December 2025 it became the first home brain stimulation treatment for depression approved in the US. It costs £399, or £79 a month, and is CE-marked in Europe.



The ranking comes as more people question long-term antidepressant use. In England, 22.6% of adults aged 16 to 64 have a common mental health condition, up from 17.6% in 2007, and 8.89 million people were prescribed antidepressants in 2024/25. About two million have taken them for five years or more, according to NHS figures obtained by BBC Panorama.



"When you have massive, massive levels of prescribing, but no cure, you should really question the approach," says Dr Dan Reardon, an NHS A&E doctor who helps patients come off medication in his private practice. "A lot of deprescribing and coming off medications isn't actually driven by clinicians. It's driven by patients. One of the things that they question more and more is actually the long-term benefits."



Reardon sees a place for devices like Flow. "If somebody has mild to moderate symptoms, then, as part of a process of also using things like CBT, cognitive behavioural therapy, I can't see a reason why something like this wouldn't be a safe and good thing to try," he says. "It seems like the side effects are pretty minimal."



He draws a line at severe illness. "For people with severe and dangerous presenting characteristics, I think that requires a lot more thought," he says. And for anyone thinking of coming off medication: "With antidepressants, stopping is not urgent… With the right guidance, it's a slow process to do it properly."



"Nobody wants more data. We're all drowning in data, bombarded with information and overwhelmed. Our pick is a product that doesn't add to that sense of overwhelm," says Jon Lipsey, co-founder of Unfiltered and former editor of Men's Fitness. "In fact, it's showing incredible promise as a non-pharmacological solution to one of the biggest health challenges we face."



The result comes with caveats. Flow funded the trial, and two earlier clinic trials of similar stimulation found no benefit. No trial has compared it head to head with antidepressants. For context, in STAR*D, the largest real-world study of antidepressant treatment, 28% to 33% of patients reached remission on their first antidepressant.



Each of the 50 products was rated on the published evidence behind it, including tests of the specific model, medical clearance and any overclaiming, plus Unfiltered's judgement of usefulness, build quality and value. Nobody paid to be included, and Unfiltered earns no commission. All 10 of the top-rated products cost under £1,000.



The top 10:

1. Flow (neurotech)

2. Apple AirPods Pro 3 (screenless wearables)

3. Natural Cycles NC° Band (women's health)

4. Apple Watch Ultra 4 (health watches)

=5. Oura Ring 5 (smart rings)

=5. WHOOP MG (screenless wearables)

7. Withings ScanWatch Nova (health watches)

8. Huawei Watch D3 (health watches)

=9. Garmin fēnix 9 (health watches)

=9. Shark CryoGlow (skin and beauty)



The guide is free to download at reports.unfilteredonline.com/unfiltered-health-tech-guide-2026. Health Tech is part one of The Unfiltered Edit. Part two, Wellness Home, is out on 26 November, and part three, Billionaire Biohacks, on 27 November.



Anyone taking prescribed medication should keep taking it and speak to their GP before making any changes.



ENDS



Notes to editors

- Unfiltered is one of the UK's leading health and innovation media brands, covering the science, business and ideas behind how we live, work and age. It publishes the Longevity Money Map and the Longevity 100.

- Interviews with Jon Lipsey and Dr Dan Reardon are available on request, along with images and the full top 50.

- Sources: NatCen, Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (2025); NHS Business Services Authority, Medicines used in mental health 2024/25; BBC Panorama, NHS figures on long-term antidepressant use (2023); Woodham et al, Nature Medicine (2024); Trivedi et al, STAR*D, American Journal of Psychiatry (2006).



Contact: Jon Lipsey, [email protected]

07967 755204

Link to: unfilteredonline.com