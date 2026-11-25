Innovation is a professional discipline that can be learned, practised and used to improve lives

GLASGOW, 23 November 2026 — Professor Sam Medhat, founder and Chief Executive of the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE), has received a Fellowship from City of Glasgow College.



Professor Medhat’s association with Glasgow’s colleges stretches back more than twenty years, including work with the institutions that preceded the College’s formation in 2010. His collaboration has focused on technical education and helping organisations develop their ability to innovate.



He founded the New Engineering Foundation in 2004 to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. The charity later became the STEM Foundation.



Professor Medhat said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this Fellowship from a College whose journey I have been privileged to share. Innovation is a professional discipline that can be learned, practised and used to improve lives.”



City of Glasgow College has hosted the Institute’s Scottish branch since 2017. In January 2026, the College announced a ten-year extension of the partnership, supporting innovation across education, industry and public services.



In that announcement, the College reported that, since 2017, the partnership had secured 36 applied innovation projects, generated GB Pounds Sterling 3.7 million in revenue and project funding, and delivered professionally accredited innovation programmes to more than 500 industry participants.



Professor Medhat thanked Principal Dr Paul Little CBE, the College’s Board of Management, Depute Principal Roy Gardner and Stuart McDowall, Head of Innovation and STEM, for their leadership, trust and friendship.

The honour also has a personal connection. He said: “My father-in-law was from Glasgow. Perhaps this Fellowship brings me a little closer to being an honorary Glaswegian!”



Looking ahead to the next phase of the partnership, he added: “I share this honour with the educators, innovators and partners who have contributed to this journey. I look forward to continuing our work together, helping people develop their ideas and put them to work.”



ENDS



NOTES TO EDITORS



About the IKE Institute

The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange is a professional body for innovators. It provides accreditation, certification, training and mentoring to help organisations develop their innovation capabilities. Its Scottish branch is based at City of Glasgow College.



About City of Glasgow College

City of Glasgow College was formed in September 2010 through the merger of Central College Glasgow, Glasgow Metropolitan College and Glasgow College of Nautical Studies. It provides technical and professional education in Glasgow.



Terminology

CBE denotes Commander of the Order of the British Empire. IKE denotes Innovation and Knowledge Exchange. STEM denotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



Background Sources

College partnership announcement and reported outcomes, 19 January 2026

https://www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk/news/college-extends-...



College history and predecessor institutions

https://www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk/about-us/college/hist...



STEM Foundation history

https://stemfoundation.org.uk/about



Professor Sam Medhat biography

https://medhat.co.uk/profile



College Institute team and services

https://www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk/scottishIKE/institute...



College Annual Report and Accounts 2024 to 2025, executive team on page 31

https://www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk/sites/default/files/A...



Media enquiries

Michelle Medhat, Director, Operations & Strategic Development

Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange

Telephone: 020 8786 3677 M: 07720286633

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ikeinstitute.org/