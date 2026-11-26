A new dark workplace comedy, RANK, in the style of The Thick Of It and written by a former Ambassador, will be released on 28 December on RANKthecomedy.com



View the trailer here:



https://youtu.be/twM_6zDOnfs?si=Vi5fIz5ZQFGFIYG4





Set in a British embassy on a backwater island, the trailer for RANK has already gone viral, clocking up 100,000 views across social media. The Sydney Morning Herald called RANK “the Thick Of It updated for Trump, Truss and Thunberg.”



RANK sees Gen Z diplomats grant asylum to a rogue-state scientist to celebrate Girls in STEM week, only to pass her off as the cleaner when a hard-right Tory Minister makes a surprise visit.



RANK provides an intimate look at how diplomats and politicians move cynically between the global and the personal, to harness geopolitical events to further their careers.



RANK was written and directed by former Australian Ambassador to France Brendan Berne who served as a diplomat across the world over twenty years.



RANK finished in the top three at the 2021 Series Mania International Co-production Pitch Session in Lille and received development support from Screen Australia and Studio Canal before going independent under Berne.



MEDIA enquiries and requests for embargoed screening – Brendan Berne +33783662484 [email protected]