More than a million people in the UK could stop taking weight-loss injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy over the next 12 months, and most will get no medical follow-up when they do, a GP and a metabolic health founder have warned.



The Health Foundation estimates that 2.4 million people in the UK have been prescribed weight-loss medication, and around nine in ten pay privately. Research suggests around half of people with obesity stop GLP-1 drugs within a year. Cost is the most common reason users give for stopping.



When people stop, the weight tends to come back. University of Oxford research published in The BMJ, a review of 37 studies covering more than 9,000 adults, found that weight returned at around 0.8kg a month after stopping newer drugs such as tirzepatide and semaglutide. Weight, along with markers for diabetes and heart disease, was predicted to return to pre-treatment levels in under two years.



The support for coming off is shrinking. An investigation by GP magazine Pulse this week found that most integrated care boards in England have withdrawn locally funded services for GPs to prescribe and monitor Mounjaro: 21 have withdrawn, nine never had one, and only four still fund one.



NICE says people should be monitored for at least a year after weight-loss medication ends. Private users, the large majority, rely on whatever aftercare their provider chooses to offer.



Dr Patrick Heath, a GP and medical adviser to Nico, and Liton Ali, Nico's co-founder, have published a free checklist, The Stop Plan, setting out what people should do before, during and after stopping.



It is free to download at https://nico.live/blogs/learn/the-stop-plan.



Dr Patrick Heath, GP and medical adviser to Nico, said:

"These drugs work, and I've seen what they can do for people. The problem is what happens when they stop. If you've lost muscle on the way down, more of what comes back is fat, and blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol tend to follow the weight back up. We're about to see that happen to more people than we've ever had to deal with.



"Everyone coming off needs a plan before their last dose. Protect your muscle now, with protein at every meal and strength training two or three times a week. Know what you're going to track for the first year. And know who you'll call if the weight starts coming back."



Liton Ali, co-founder of Nico, said:



"We've built a whole system for starting people on these drugs and nothing for stopping them. You can get Mounjaro to your door about as easily as a takeaway. I've been a customer of one of the biggest providers myself. No one checked in on me. I never had to use their programme to keep getting the jabs. And when I stopped, all I got was an email offering me 40% off to go back on. That was my aftercare: a discount code.”



"Any responsible GP starts with the exit in mind. I've worked with plenty of them, and the good ones plan the whole thing: care before, to understand the person's history, and care after, to help them change their habits and the environment they'll be living in once the drug stops."



"What's happening instead is that big subscription companies sign people up to auto-renew and keep them there, because that's what their business model rewards. And those are the services people will have to turn to when NHS support runs out."



"When the weight comes back, people blame themselves. They shouldn't because they were never given the second half of the treatment!"



What people on the jabs can do now



Ask for a stopping plan. Before your last dose, ask your prescriber how you'll come off and who will check in afterwards.

Protect your muscle. Protein at every meal and strength training two or three times a week, starting while you're still on the drug.

Don't stop overnight without a conversation. Talk to your prescriber about how to come off.

Keep tracking for a year. Weight weekly, waist monthly, and energy and hunger, so you spot the drift early.



The full checklist is free at https://nico.live/blogs/learn/the-stop-plan



Notes to editors



Full checklist available on request - email [email protected]



How we reached "over a million": the Health Foundation estimates 2.4 million people in the UK have been prescribed weight-loss medication (February 2026). The Oxford BMJ paper notes that around half of people with obesity are estimated to stop GLP-1 drugs within 12 months. Half of 2.4 million is 1.2 million. This is an estimate of how many could stop, not a count.



Nine in ten pay privately: estimates reported by PA Media, March 2026.



Cost as the top reason for stopping: 51% of users, from a survey of 384 UK GLP-1 users in ZAVA and Asda Online Doctor's Signal in the Food Noise report.

Oxford research: West S, Jebb S et al. Weight regain after cessation of medication for weight management: systematic review and meta-analysis. The BMJ, January 2026. doi: 10.1136/bmj-2025-085304.

NHS funding: "Exclusive: Most ICBs withdraw services for GPs to prescribe and monitor Mounjaro", Pulse, 23 November 2026.



NICE: quality standard on overweight and obesity management, monitoring for a minimum of one year after weight-loss medication ends.



The checklist: The Stop Plan, a free two-page checklist by Dr Patrick Heath and Liton Ali, at https://nico.live/blogs/learn/the-stop-plan.



Dr Patrick Heath MBBS, BMedSci, MRCGP is a GP with many years' experience helping people reverse chronic conditions, and has used a continuous glucose monitor himself. He is Nico's medical adviser.



Liton Ali is co-founder of Nico.

Nico (nico.live) is a UK metabolic health platform that helps people build the daily habits that hold their results, using data from wearables including a glucose sensor. It works with people on, coming off or avoiding GLP-1 medication.



Media contact: Liton Ali, [email protected], 07782 273544.



Dr Heath and Liton are available for interview.