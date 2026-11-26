Across the UK sample, six in ten respondents (60%) said they would prefer to receive regular care and support in their own home

- Walfinch research finds that people are more than three times as likely to have discussed their funeral wishes as how they might pay for care -



Just 3% of UK adults aged 45 and over say they have estimated how much care might cost in later life and made a specific financial plan to pay for it, according to new research commissioned by home care provider Walfinch.



The survey of 2,000 UK adults aged 45 and over found that 32% had discussed their funeral wishes with family or people close to them, compared with just 10% who had discussed how future care might be funded. When asked where most of the money for their care would come from, nearly three in ten (29%) either had no idea or had never thought about it.



The findings follow the publication on 11 November of research commissioned by the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care*, which found that England lacks clear overall leadership for adult social care. Walfinch’s separate UK survey highlights the difficulty families face in planning ahead when they are unsure what support will be available or what care might cost.



One in five respondents (20%) said they needed more information about the proposed National Care Service before deciding whether to make financial provision. Around one in ten (11%) said waiting to understand what the service would cover had prevented them from making or discussing a care plan. While 7% said the proposals made them less likely to set money aside, 10% said they made them more likely to plan and save.



Asked which statement best described their current position on paying for care, 10% said they expected the NHS, their local authority or the government to meet most of the cost, while a further 6% said they expected a future National Care Service to meet most of the cost.



Affordability was also a barrier: 19% said being unable to set money aside had prevented them from making or discussing a care plan. This rose to 22% among people aged 45 to 54. Among those aged 65 and over, 19% said they had held back because they did not want to worry their family.



How care planning differs across the UK:

In the North East, 35% of respondents said they had never thought about how they would fund care, compared with 18% across the UK sample. In Wales, 27% said being unable to afford to set money aside had prevented them from making or discussing a care plan, compared with 19% across the UK sample.



In both the North West and the South West, 26% said they needed more information about the proposed National Care Service before deciding whether to make financial provision, compared with 20% across the UK sample.



Where people would prefer to receive care:

Across the UK sample, six in ten respondents (60%) said they would prefer to receive regular care and support in their own home. Around a third (34%) chose support from professional carers and 26% chose support mainly from family or friends. By comparison, just 4% chose a residential care home and 2% a nursing home. But, only one in ten (10%) said they had discussed where they would like to live if they needed care.



Walfinch is calling for clearer information to help people plan for later-life care: what support they can access, what it might cost and where to turn for help. It wants the government to consider how the proposed National Care Service could help people and their families to better understand their options before they need to make decisions about care.



Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO of Walfinch, said: “Our research shows how much uncertainty there is about paying for care and how rarely people have talked about where they would want to receive it. You don’t need to have worked out all the costs or details to start a conversation about what matters to you and what support you’d feel comfortable with.



“As the government develops its plans for a National Care Service, we think it’s important that people who use care, unpaid carers and care providers are consulted on what would make planning easier. People should be able to find out what help is available and talk through their options before they have to make decisions in a hurry.”



For more information visit www.walfinch.com



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



• Research: Walfinch commissioned a survey of 2,000 UK adults aged 45 and over. Fieldwork took place from 12 to 19 October 2026 by Now or Never Insights.



• UK headline figure: 3% selected having estimated care costs and having a specific financial plan to pay for them as the answer that best described their current position. The question did not ask everyone separately whether they had a plan. Other respondents may expect to use existing pensions, savings or property.



• National Care Service: The survey figures quoted are for the UK sample. The Casey Commission research referenced in this release concerns England’s adult social care system.



• Photos: A photo of Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO of Walfinch is available to download here. [Credit: Walfinch]



• Regional, Gender and Age data is available to download here.



About Walfinch:

Walfinch is a national home care brand which offers tailored, flexible home care for a range of specialised needs, including elderly care services. It has offices across the country. www.walfinch.com



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