FORGET BLACK FRIDAY: The 3.24 million pound shopping list billionaires are buying to live forever



Million-pound beds, robot masseurs and blood-cleaning at GBP 7,700 a session, yet less than 5p in every pound goes on anything with good evidence that it works



While Britain hunts for Black Friday bargains, the world's richest people are shopping from a very different list. A new guide from the health and innovation brand Unfiltered (unfilteredonline.com) has priced every bed, pod, treatment and membership the ultra-rich are buying in their bid to live longer, and the bill comes to GBP 3.24m.



Top of the list is a GBP 1,033,000 Hästens Grand Vividus bed, stuffed with horsehair and finished in gold by nine craftsmen over more than six weeks.



For GBP 127,000, the German-made Human Regenerator JET surrounds the body with cold plasma, the same state of matter as lightning. According to its makers, the boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul has bought one.



And for GBP 96,000, plus GBP 7,700 a year, the Aescape One brings a robot masseur into the home. Its two robotic arms scan the body, then massage it through the clothes, adjusting the pressure as they go.



The most expensive membership on the list is Immortals, launched by tech millionaire Bryan Johnson in February 2026. It costs GBP 770,000 a year and has three places.



"I didn't expect that process to produce this colossal amount of hate," Johnson told Unfiltered when they interviewed him at his LA home. "The initial arguments were pretty shallow, like 'rich guy now trying to live forever'. And people are like, 'Yeah, rich guy bad.'"



One machine in his home clinic is "the equivalent of 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes", he says. "It increased my nighttime erections both in strength and duration."



Blood is big business too. Longevity clinics now sell plasma exchange, where old plasma is removed and replaced, to healthy people for up to GBP 7,700 a session. Those who have had it include Troy Aikman, LeAnn Rimes and Joe Rogan. In London, Orlando Bloom posted a picture from a clinic near Harley Street where two hours of blood filtering costs GBP 9,750.



Billionaire Biohacks rates every item on the strength of the science behind it. Not one item makes the top band, which needs consistent trials in people. Less than 5p in every pound of the GBP 3.24m bill goes on anything with good or promising evidence behind it.



"While the rest of us are fighting over a cut-price telly, the ultra-rich are spending millions trying to cheat death," says Jon Lipsey, co-founder of Unfiltered. "They sleep on million-pound beds, lie in clouds of the stuff lightning is made of and pay thousands to have their blood cleaned. A few of these things are backed by real science. Most are hope with a very big price tag. It's the most expensive bet on earth: that money can buy you more time."



Billionaire Biohacks is free to download at:

reports.unfilteredonline.com/billionaire-biohack-guide





Additional information



THE STORY AT A GLANCE



Total bill: GBP 3.24m (GBP 3,235,484) to buy every product at top spec, try every treatment once and join every membership for a year.



Kit: GBP 1.79m across 12 products. Treatments: GBP 274,000 across eight treatments. Memberships: GBP 1.17m across eight memberships.



Most expensive item: Hästens Grand Vividus bed, GBP 1,033,000.



Most expensive membership: Bryan Johnson's Immortals, GBP 770,000 a year.



Most expensive treatment: whole-body cryonics, GBP 174,000.



Evidence verdict: less than 5p in every pound goes on anything with good or promising evidence. Not one item makes the top band, which needs consistent trials in people.



Celebrity link: Jake Paul has bought a GBP 127,000 Human Regenerator JET, according to its makers.



Where to get it: free to download at reports.unfilteredonline.com/billionaire-biohack-guide



THE GBP 3.24M BILL, ITEM BY ITEM



Kit, GBP 1.79m: Hästens Grand Vividus bed, GBP 1,033,000. TechnoAlpin SnowRoom, which makes real snow at home, GBP 130,000. Human Regenerator JET cold-plasma pod, GBP 127,000. Ammortal Chamber, GBP 123,000. KLAFS S11 sauna, GBP 100,000. Aescape One robot masseur, GBP 96,000, plus GBP 7,700 a year. HPO Tech ZEUGMA hyperbaric chamber, GBP 61,000. Float Lab flotation tank, GBP 38,000. Dornbracht Horizontal Shower, GBP 27,000. Inada iCocoon massage chair, GBP 20,000. Starpool Zerobody dry-float bed, GBP 19,000. Gharieni MLX Quartz heated sand bed, GBP 13,745.



Treatments, GBP 274,000: whole-body cryonics, GBP 174,000. Embryo ranking, up to GBP 38,000. Gene therapy in Honduras, GBP 19,000. Stem cells in Panama, GBP 17,800. Plasma filtration, GBP 9,750. Plasma exchange, up to GBP 7,700 a session. Young plasma, GBP 6,100 a litre. Rapamycin, GBP 1,500 a year.



Memberships, GBP 1.17m: Bryan Johnson's Immortals, GBP 770,000 a year. Extension Health Superhuman, New York, GBP 192,000 a year. Dave Asprey's Unlimited Life, GBP 92,400 a year (from GBP 7,700 a month). HOOKE Healthspan+, Mayfair, GBP 51,000 a year. Extension Health Catalyst, GBP 38,000 a year. Fountain Life APEX, GBP 16,500 a year. Biograph Black, GBP 11,500 a year. Prenuvo whole-body MRI, London, GBP 2,499 a scan.



WHO'S DOING WHAT



Bryan Johnson, tech millionaire and Blueprint founder: launched the Immortals membership in February 2026 at GBP 770,000 a year. Took plasma from his 17-year-old son in 2023, reported no benefit and stopped, then moved to plasma exchange. Had follistatin gene therapy in Honduras in September 2023; the company waived his fee. HPO Tech confirms he used one of its GBP 61,000 ZEUGMA hyperbaric chambers.



Jake Paul, boxer and YouTuber: has bought a GBP 127,000 Human Regenerator JET, according to its makers, System4 Technologies.



Mukesh Ambani, Indian billionaire: Antilia, his Mumbai home, has a GBP 130,000 TechnoAlpin SnowRoom that keeps real snow at -10°C.



Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman, baseball stars: have invested in the GBP 123,000 Ammortal Chamber. The Denver Broncos, among other NFL and MLB teams, have one.



Joe Rogan, podcaster: has had plasma exchange, and has been a Float Lab customer since 2008, according to Float Lab.



Peter Diamandis, XPRIZE founder: has said he has had plasma exchange. Troy Aikman and LeAnn Rimes have had it too.



Orlando Bloom, actor: in June 2025, posted a picture from Clarify Clinic, near Harley Street, where a two-hour blood-filtering session costs GBP 9,750. Simon Cowell has had blood filtration too.



Dave Asprey, biohacker: plans to live to 180 and, by his own account, has spent GBP 1.9m trying to reverse his age, including many rounds of stem cells and injections of his own filtered urine. Posted a video of himself having blood-vessel gene therapy in Mexico.



Kim and Khloé Kardashian: have had stem-cell treatments, according to a post by Khloé.



Peter Thiel, PayPal co-founder: has said he's signed up for cryonics, despite expressing doubts that it works.



Sam Altman, OpenAI chief executive: in 2018, paid a GBP 7,700 refundable deposit to Nectome, which preserves brains chemically. He later said he never followed it up.



Vladimir Putin: has been overheard musing about immortality through transplants.



THE CHEAP VERSION



Instead of a GBP 100,000 KLAFS S11 sauna: a public sauna. London's Finnish Church sauna starts at GBP 12.



Instead of a GBP 123,000 Ammortal Chamber: ten minutes of slow breathing, which has good evidence for calming the nervous system.



Instead of a GBP 20,000 Inada iCocoon: an hour's massage. Or ten minutes of slow breathing in a dark room.



Instead of a GBP 1,033,000 Hästens bed: there isn't one. Spend it on blackout blinds.



THE FRINGE OF THE FRONTIER

The wildest longevity bets



Spare bodies: R3 Bio, a California start-up backed by Tim Draper, publicly wants to grow brainless monkey organ sacks to replace animal testing. In private, its founder is reported to have pitched brainless human clones as backup bodies. The company denies any plan to clone people. One longevity road map put a proof-of-concept clone at GBP 31m.



A bag of organs: Kind Biotechnology, in New Hampshire, has filed patents for animals engineered with no ability to feel, think or sense. Its images show mice grown without full brains, faces or limbs.



A new body: in 1970, an American neurosurgeon moved a monkey's head onto another monkey's body. It was paralysed from the neck down and died after nine days. The Italian surgeon Sergio Canavero has argued for a human version for a decade; his volunteer pulled out and got married instead. In 2026, a Russian team reported that pigs with fully severed spinal cords walked again after the ends were joined with an experimental gel.



A brain replaced bit by bit: in 2025, ARPA-H, the US health research agency, launched a five-year programme to grow brain tissue that could be grafted into people with brain damage. Its leader, Jean Hébert, has explored replacing the brain a little at a time, slowly enough to stay ourselves.



Brain in a jar: Bexorg, a US company, restarts brains from organ donors with oxygen-rich artificial blood, so drugs can be tested on a whole human brain. They show no coordinated electrical activity and last about 24 hours. The company hopes to reach two weeks.



Uploading your mind by 2125: in a survey published in 2025, the median estimate of 312 neuroscientists for emulating a human brain was 2125. A fly's brain has been mapped: about 139,000 neurons. A human brain has 86 billion.



Preserving the brain now: two US companies, Nectome and Sparks Brain Preservation, will chemically preserve your brain in case it can be scanned later. Both want to work with people choosing legal assisted dying. Neither has had its first such customer.



Frozen after death: around 500 people worldwide have been frozen so far. Whole-body cryonics with Tomorrow.bio, in Berlin, costs GBP 174,000, paid at death, plus GBP 44 a month. Nobody has been revived.



Gene therapy on a Caribbean island: on Roatán, off Honduras, a privately run zone called Próspera sells Minicircle's follistatin gene therapy for GBP 19,000. Another company there, Unlimited Bio, is testing a blood-vessel therapy. Next on its list: injections into the scalp for baldness, and into the penis for erectile dysfunction.



Plasma in a syringe: Generation Lab says a weekly injection of two cheap generic drugs mimics the effects of plasma exchange. It won't say which drugs. Insiders who have taken it report everything from sharper eyesight to better erections.



Young cells, old eyes: in June 2026, a gene therapy designed to make old cells young again was tested in a human eye for the first time.



MORE FROM JON LIPSEY, CO-FOUNDER OF UNFILTERED



"A million pounds buys you a bed filled with horsehair and finished in gold. What it doesn't buy is good evidence that you'll sleep better than on a good mattress."



"Not one bed, pod or treatment in this guide has the consistent human trials you'd want before you spent a penny. For the ultra-rich, that doesn't matter. They're not buying proof. They're buying hope."



"Two-thirds of this bill goes on things that have never been tested properly in people. That's an awful lot of money riding on faith."



"The richest people on earth will pay 7,700 pounds to have their blood swapped and 9,750 pounds to have it filtered. One has promising early trials. The other has no clear evidence of a health benefit."



"If you want the billionaire biohack for less, go to a public sauna. In London it costs about 12 pounds, and it has better evidence behind it than a million-pound bed."



"Spare bodies, brains kept alive in jars, minds uploaded to computers: it sounds like science fiction. Some of it will happen. The question is whether anyone paying for it now will be around to see it."



WHO'S BEHIND IT



Jon Lipsey, author. Co-founder of Unfiltered, former editor of Men's Fitness and a longevity expert who has spent 25 years reporting on health, fitness and the science of living longer.



ABOUT UNFILTERED



Unfiltered is one of the UK's leading health and innovation media brands, covering the science, business and ideas behind how we live, work and age. Earlier this year it published the Longevity Money Map investment report and the Longevity 100, the first ranked power list of its kind, which named Altos Labs' Hal Barron the most influential person in longevity. Unfiltered has interviewed Bryan Johnson and filmed him at his home, one of the first British film crews to do so.



NOTES TO EDITORS



When using this story, please credit Unfiltered and link to reports.unfilteredonline.com/billionaire-biohack-guide



Images from the guide are available on request.



Unfiltered interviewed Bryan Johnson at his home in Los Angeles.



All prices are converted to pounds sterling at 1 GBP = 1.3025 USD and 1 EUR = 0.87 GBP, and rounded. The GBP 3.24m total is every product at top spec, every treatment once and every membership for one year.



Evidence ratings are Unfiltered's own, based on the published research for each item.



Contact: Jon Lipsey, [email protected]



ENDS