LEGOLAND unveils Black Friday deals including:

• Savings on visits to LEGOLAND® at Christmas

• Kids Go FREE on hotel stays in 2020

• Plus discounts on VIP packages in 2020





The LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort has revealed its awesome deals for its Brick Friday and Cyber Monday weekend (29 November – 2 December2019). Offers include discounts on tickets to the Resort’s upcoming LEGOLAND at Christmas event, 2020 overnight stays and two awesome VIP packages.



LEGOLAND at Christmas Offer



This Christmas, the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort will be bursting with festive fun for LEGOLAND® at Christmas and families now have the chance to snap up tickets for less.



For an experience that can’t be missed, guests can bag tickets to visit Father Christmas for just £25 per person on Friday 6, 13 & 20 December 2019. With tickets to visit Father Christmas and enjoy a host of rides and attractions usually £36 per person, that’s a saving of £11. Families who book a visit can venture to the Christmas Kingdom, bursting with festive magic and twinkling lights. Here they’ll be met by one of Father Christmas’ cheery elves, who will guide them through the weaving Christmas tree forest, to meet Father Christmas in his very own log cabin and, once he’s checked his list twice, give them a special LEGO® gift.



Guests looking for festive fun without paying a visit to Father Christmas can also bag a bargain by picking up Theme Park Only tickets for just £15 (usually £25) for a day out on 30 November and 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20-24 December 2019 and between 27 December – 6 January when Father Christmas has gone home to the North Pole! Families can jump aboard the Brickmas Express or take a winter stroll to Miniland, where little ones can look out for a miniature LEGO Father Christmas and his reindeer, delivering mini LEGO presents to the Minilanders. Plus there’s a host of indoor and outdoor rides*, attractions and Christmas LEGO building workshops to enjoy, including the chance to write a letter to the big man himself and build a LEGO train with Mrs Christmas in her toyshop.



Guests can find out more and book online at www.legoland.co.uk/blackfriday



Kids Go Free Offer



Families looking to book an awesome overnight stay at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort between 13 March and 1 November 2020 can save with the Black Friday Kids Go FREE offer.



Guests can choose to sleepover in one of two LEGO themed hotels, located right on the edge of the theme park – the unique LEGOLAND Windsor Resort Hotel or the majestic LEGOLAND Castle Hotel. There’s something for everyone with LEGO Friends, Pirates, Adventure, LEGO NINJAGO, Kingdom, Knights or Wizard themed rooms to pick from.



Guests can also choose to stay at a nearby, three and four star partner Hotel. All Hotels meet the LEGOLAND Family Friendly Standards with a range of activities and dining options for kids and adults alike.



Prices are based on two adults and two children sharing a room and start from just £32 per person when staying at a nearby partner hotel, or from £69 per person for a stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel. Families can enjoy their overnight stay, second Day FREE Theme Park entry, breakfast, plus Kids Eat FREE*** at a selection of partner hotels. Guests can find out more and book the offer until midnight Monday 2 December 2019 at



Guests can find out more and book online at www.legolandholidays.co.uk/blackfriday



Shark Feeding Experience Offer



For those looking for a unique Christmas gift, guests can book an hour long shark feeding experience for less on selected dates between 13 March – 1 November 2020. Tickets to feed the sharks their tasty breakfast are just £30 per person in the sale (usually £75 per person), making a huge saving of 60% off.



Starting at 8:45am, guests are taken to LEGOLAND’s popular Atlantis Submarine Voyage ride, where they meet with one of the team’s Aquarists. Here families will learn how to feed the sharks and find out a host of fun fishy facts. After breakfast, they’ll then get to be the very first guests to go on the Atlantis Submarine Voyage ride.



Model Maker For The Day Offer



On Saturdays between 13 March and 1 November 2020, kids can become a ‘Model Maker For The Day’ for just £150, usually £250 – that’s a saving of 40% this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. This truly unique experience gives guests the chance to shadow a Master Builder as they carry out checks on LEGO models, work on exciting new projects and bring LEGOLAND to life!



Starting the day, the junior Model Maker will be given their very own LEGOLAND uniform to wear (and keep!) to make sure everyone knows they’re part of the team. After a buffet breakfast, they’ll head into the park before it opens to check the LEGO models in LEGO NINJAGO™ World then be the first rider of the day on a ride of their choice.



The Master Builder will help mini Model Maker’s construct their very own LEGO figure of themselves to take home. The building doesn’t stop there, they’ll be shown how to build their own themed model and get a sneak peek at some of the techniques used to design the LEGOLAND models from around the world. A buffet lunch waits before being free to enjoy the Resort’s rides and attractions, once collected by their grown ups.



Guests can find out more and book online at www.legoland.co.uk/blackfriday



Deal hunters should visit www.legoland.co.uk/blackfriday and www.legolandholidays.co.uk/blackfriday this Brick Friday weekend to take advantage of all the awesome offers and find full terms and conditions.



FACTBOX

• Offers will be available to purchase online at www.legoland.co.uk/blackfriday from Black Friday, 29 November 2019 until midnight on Cyber Monday, 2 December 2019 only.



• LEGOLAND at Christmas Terms and Conditions

Day Tickets with Father Christmas Visit



o Father Christmas Tickets available on Friday 6, 13 & 20 December 2019

o Online pre-book only: tickets £36 per person

o Pre-booked children under the age of 2 get free entry, with the option to purchase a gift for £5 for Father Christmas meet and greet

o Each guest must have a ticket per person to gain entry into the Christmas Kingdom and visit Father Christmas. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult in the Christmas Kingdom

o Tickets include Father Christmas visit, all themed activities, free gift, and rides and attractions

o Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount

o Tickets can only be purchased online

o Father Christmas time slots subject to availability



Theme Park Only Tickets



o Theme park only tickets are available to purchase during the LEGOLAND Christmas Event select dates from 30 November 2019 – 6 January 2020

o Online pre-book only: tickets £25 per person

o LEGOLAND at Christmas theme park only tickets DO NOT permit entry to the Christmas Kingdom. For access to the Christmas Kingdom please purchase a premium LEGOLAND at Christmas ticket

o Pre-booked children under the age of 2 get free entry

o Tickets include all themed activities, rides and attractions

o Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount

o Tickets can only be purchased online



• Kids Go Free Terms and Conditions



o Kids Go FREE entitles one child (up to and including 15 years old) free entry to LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort plus free breakfast when accompanied by a full paying adult staying at the LEGOLAND® Resort Hotel or LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel between 13th March - 1st November or a partner hotel between 13th March - 1st November.

o Breakfast is included with all packages unless stated otherwise at the time of booking.

o Partner hotel lead price of £32 per person/£127 per family is based on 2 adults and 2 children staying in a standard room at the Days Inn Fleet on selected Fridays and Sundays including breakfast. Correct at the time of writing, subject to change and availability.

o Resort Hotel lead price of £69 per person/£276 per family based on 2 adults and 2 children staying in a standard room at the LEGOLAND® Resort Hotel on selected dates throughout the offer. Correct at the time of writing, subject to change and availability.

o ***Kids Eat FREE (one child per paying adult) is available at selected nearby hotels where age restrictions and additional terms and conditions apply, further details can be found in the hotel more information section on the availability page once you complete your search.

o When you stay at the LEGOLAND® Resort Hotel, you can enjoy Ride Priority Hour between 10am - 11am on all rides* every day of your stay when the Theme Park is open. On check-in you’ll receive a ride priority wristband. Please use the Q-Bot entrance for the rides during this hour and show your wristband to the operator.

o *Subject to availability.



• Shark Feeding Experience



o Sharking feeding experience available on selected dates from 13 March – 1 November 2020

o Online pre-book only: tickets £30 per person

o Approximately 45-minute session with our aquarists

o Parking in our hotel car park for the duration of the experience

o First Ride of the day subject to ride availability

o Please note that all experiences are designed for children 3+ years old and any children under 16 must be accompanied by a full paying adult. Park entrance is not included

o Guests will also get their hands on a brand new exclusive shiny pop badge!



• Model Maker for the Day Experience



o Model maker for the day experience available on Saturdays from 13 March – 1 November 2020

o Online pre-book only: tickets £150 per person

o Experience is strictly for guests ages 7-15; guests outside this age will not be permitted to take part for the health & safety of themselves, staff and other guests.

o Experience is non-refundable; one date change is permitted subject to availability.

o Payment must be made in full at point of booking and will confirm your visit.

o Hotel facilities are not available for use to non-residents, this includes the car park with the exception of drop off/pick up from the experience.

o A parent/guardian must remain available throughout the duration of the experience. Such person may be required to collect a participant early for any reason provided by LEGOLAND Windsor Resort (LLWR).

o Should a participant need to be collected early from the experience there will be no partial refund issued.

o If a booking is made for a participant not meeting the T&C’s there will be no refund available unless this is highlighted to the VIP team with more than 30 days’ notice.

o We reserve the right to change or alter the contents of the course at any time due to weather, operational factors or any other reason.

o We require a minimum of two participants on each course, should this number not be met we will contact those affected to rebook.

o With the exception of our additional needs sessions, adults are not permitted to accompany children onto the experience. Should guardians/adults be in the park they must not loiter or follow the experience in any manner.

o There is strictly no photography allowed by either the participants or from anybody watching.

o Guests must be able to walk unaided to take part in this experience.

o Any guests wishing to enter the park must have a valid form of admission. For the avoidance of doubt any participant of the experience has a one day admission ticket for the date of their experience only.

o Dietary and medical requirements must be declared on the pre arrival information sheet. LLWR is not liable for any inaccuracies listed on this form.

o Guests who arrive later than 30 minutes to the experience may not be able to take part – this will be considered on a case by case basis by the VIP team and every effort will be made to accommodate the participant.

o Pick-up time from the experience is clearly detailed on your welcome email – any guests who collect their participant more than 30 minutes after this time will incur a £10 fee; for every subsequent 10 minutes a further £10 fee will apply.

o Should the experience need to be cancelled for any reason we will arrange an alternate date for the experience to take place.

o Standard Park T&C’s also apply.



