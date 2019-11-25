As ‘mindful drinking’ becomes mainstream, Gusto’s range of Fairtrade Organic drinks are seriously delicious non- alcoholic alternatives with a sustainable conscience.



Gusto Organic has just launched a brand-new drink to tantalise the taste buds. Produced in the UK, Gusto Organic’s Sicilian Lemon with Yuzu is a sophisticated Lemonade that’s been re-imagined through the Gusto lens. It blends organic Sicilian Lemon juice with fresh Yuzu juice and cold-pressed Yuzu peel, delivering a powerful, aromatic zing! Sweetened with a deliciously luxurious blend of fair-trade agave nectar, fair-trade apple, and organic grape; it also keeps the calorie count to below 100 calories a bottle.



Originally a wild citrus from China, Yuzu has an exceptional flavour with a delicious scent. Bursting with Vitamin C and luxurious colour, the addition of Yuzu magic to the tried and tested lemonade formula brings this drink to life with an aromatic unique flavour blend.





Available in a colourful ‘grab and go’ style 275ml bottle it works phenomenally well with plenty of ice and a sprig of mint as a complex long drink for any occasion.



Gusto Organic’s Sicilian Lemon with Yuzu is suitable for vegans, free from refined sugar and is bottled in Devon with spring water from the hills of Exmoor.



“Our Sicilian Lemon with Yuzu is a real labour of love,” commented Will Fugard, Gusto Organic CEO and Drinksmeister. “We spent 18 months scouring the farms of Japan and Korea for a source of fresh organic Yuzu juice and cold-pressed yuzu oil - one that really sang to the flavour and unique scent of this incredible lemon - and then we had a breakthrough, a farmer in Spain had 5000 Yuzu trees and the most incredible fresh juice, alive with Yuzu goodness. As the stars aligned our Lemon Yuzu was born, we like to think of it as the world’s finest lemonade. We are excited to get this to market for everyone to experience”.



Currently available from Ocado, Holland & Barrett, Fortnum & Mason, Waitrose Farm Shop, Sourced Market, Bayley & Sage and premium and natural trade retailers across the UK. RRP £2.05



For more information visit: www.drinkgusto.com



ENDS









For media enquiries: jen@drinkgusto.com







NOTES TO EDITOR



Product Development

Will and his team spent 18 months scouring the farms of Japan and Korea for a source of fresh organic Yuzu juice and cold-pressed yuzu oil - one that really sang to the flavour and unique scent of this incredible lemon. Finally, he found a farmer closer to home in Spain who had 5000 Yuzu trees and the most incredible fresh juice, alive with Yuzu goodness.



Why Yuzu?

Yuzu is an incredible little lemon from the mountains of Japan and Korea. It grows at high altitude and can withstand the bitter mountain cold as low as minus five degrees.



A firm favourite in the kitchens of world-renowned chefs as a unique and delicious flavour note, Gusto Organic has brought Yuzu out of the kitchen and combined it with the finest Sicilian lemon juice, creating an exceptional lemonade like no other.



The Yuzu fruit has its origins from the Yangtze River region of China and was brought to Japan via the Korean Peninsula around 700AD - in Japan Yuzu has traditionally been used for culinary purposes, hot bathing and medicinal purposes. In Japan there is a tradition of bathing with fresh Yuzu in the bath on the Winter solstice to help promote health and wellbeing.



Yuzu is the go-to citrus fruit to ward off Winter Colds and has three times the vitamin C of other citrus fruits.