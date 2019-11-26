The emergency contraceptive or ‘morning after pill’ – levonorgestrel 1.5mg – can be bought online from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy from today at only £3 (GBP3). It is available only to women 18-54 years who wish to order in advance ready in case they need it.



• December is the month with the highest number of conceptions.

• More than twice as many condoms are sold in the week before Christmas as after Christmas.

• Around 61% of British women have used emergency contraception, the highest in the EU.

• If women do not want to become pregnant, they need to be aware of emergency contraception (EC) choices, and how and where to obtain it.



Dr Fox Online Pharmacy supplies levonorgestrel 1.5mg - also known as Levonelle - and the alternative emergency contraceptive ellaOne, for women who wish to keep an advance ‘standby’ supply of EC at home ready for when needed, following a short, confidential online assessment.



The morning after pill is most effective the sooner it is taken after unprotected sexual intercourse, so having it already available at home, or when travelling abroad, means there is no delay.



When it is advised to use the morning after pill:



• After intercourse where other contraception has not been used.

• After intercourse where a condom has failed (split, come off, etc).

• Where a couple are using the withdrawal method and this has failed.

• If women have missed taking regular contraceptive pills.



A patient in urgent need must contact their GP, sexual health clinic, or local pharmacy.



• Recent supply issues obtaining the alternative - ellaOne.

• There are problems in the pharmacy supply of many different contraceptive pills.

• The Christmas season is now underway, and demand for EC is set to rise.

• Levonorgestrel 1.5mg is effective up to 72 hours (3 days) after intercourse.

• The morning after pill has a shelf-life of several years.

• The morning-after pill is available to women aged 16 and over through the NHS.

• NICE guidance advocates ‘advance provision’ of EC.



There is a need to improve access to emergency contraception, and encourage those at risk to think ahead. Buying levonorgestrel emergency contraception online from Dr Fox Pharmacy is safe, easy, and convenient.



"At Dr Fox Pharmacy, we would like women to have the best possible outcomes. If we can encourage women to think ahead, they can now obtain the morning after pill to keep at home, ready if they need it, at this highly competitive price.” – Dr Tony Steele, Medical Director.



“We are proud to have received more than 25,000 Trusted Shop reviews and ranked 4.9/5 stars from our customers. Our aim is to meet patients' requests quickly, efficiently, and offer a safe and cost-effective service.”



More about Dr Fox Pharmacy



A full range of contraceptive pills and a variety of other medicines is available.



• Patients select treatment required, read medical information, and complete a medical questionnaire online

• Orders are assessed by UK doctor (GPs who also work in the NHS)

• Identity verification checks are made

• Medicine is posted from a registered UK pharmacy

• Discrete packages are sent by Royal Mail Tracked 24 delivery (1-2 days)

• Dr Fox Pharmacy is fully regulated and was rated ‘Good’ in June 2019 by the Care Quality Commission.



“We regularly update our health information to keep our customers aware of significant medical developments. It is our sincere wish to help people learn and make good choices about their health, lifestyle, and medical treatment options,” said Dr Deborah Lee, Sexual & Reproductive Health Care specialist.



“It’s our mission this Christmas to help prevent the problem of an unplanned pregnancy by encouraging women to think ahead and be prepared.”



