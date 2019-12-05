Driven Worldwide recognised at the UK’s only national awards for the private hire, taxi and chauffeur sector



London-based company takes Bronze in the Chauffeur Company of the Year (31+ vehicles) category



A night to remember for Britain’s chauffeur and private hire industry



A COMMITMENT to maintaining high standards by staff at Driven Worldwide caught the eye of judges for a national prize.



The London-based firm took bronze in the Chauffeur Company of the Year (31+ vehicles) category in the latest edition of the Professional Driver QSi Awards.



“Our assessors were impressed with Driven Worldwide’s strong focus on driver and customer loyalty and impressive new systems, including a structured career path for all drivers,” said Mark Bursa, editor of Professional Driver magazine.



“The company is a consistent performer and has won gold in the same category previously.”



The QSi Awards ceremony, at Effingham Park Hotel near Gatwick Airport, was a night to remember for the cream of Britain’s chauffeur and private hire operators.



Open to every chauffeur and private hire company in the UK, they aim to recognise operators and individuals that demonstrate excellent standards of Quality, Service and Innovation.



Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were presented in 10 categories.



Their broad range attracts entries from every size and type of operator, from one-man bands to large fleets.



Innovations in marketing, environmental performance and local community activities are rewarded too, while a special honour – Professional Driver of the Year – singles out a chauffeur or private hire driver rated the best in the UK.



Bursa said: “The private hire, taxi and chauffeur industry provides a personal, on-demand service using safe, well-maintained and comfortable cars.



“We were overwhelmed by the quality of the entries, and it was a tough job to pick our winners.



“Only very good operators made the shortlist.”



Professional Driver magazine is the only national publication for the UK’s chauffeur and private hire industry.



It is published monthly, and is available free of charge to any licensed operator in the UK.



The QSi Awards were launched in 2013 as the first and only national awards for the industry.



For more details, visit www.prodrivermags.com







