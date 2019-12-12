“Just like everyone I worked on the assumption Leonardo da Vinci wrote the notebooks. And then one day I realized he didn’t.” – DR SUSAN GRUNDY



Released on Amazon Direct in September "The Stolen Notebooks: Leonardo da Vinci and the Man from the East" is a detailed scholarly text demonstrating Leonardo da Vinci did not write the Notebooks.



"This brilliant challenge of our assumptions about Da Vinci offers a clear and concise unravelling of the myth we have so long believed. ... Suggesting another person responsible for the incredible notebooks, Grundy has offered a plausible and likely alternative viewpoint which has been substantiated with intense scrutiny and good old common sense." Amazon Reader



Breaking down the myth Italian Leonardo da Vinci was the Western world’s greatest ever polymath began at the turn of the twenty-first century. Some scholars tried to explain the extensive Easter influences found in the Notebooks by challenging Leonardo’s pure Italian ethnicity.



While these ethnicity theories still clung to a 50% Italian note-maker “Leonardo,” they nevertheless rattled at the foundations of a mythical construct. The truth would manifest. Leonardo wasn’t even the note-maker.



Towards the end of 2019 Dr Susan Grundy published an alternative paradigm. “The Stolen Notebooks” shatters the myth. Leonardo da Vinci had not written the Notebooks. These were the creative genius of a man who was likely both Arab and Chinese, a man from the East, a man called Zoroastro.



Released in December 2019 a short read adaption "Leonardo: the making and breaking of a myth" includes extra information and brings the story to the general public.



