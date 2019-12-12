Empactis is delighted to announce that its work around NHS staff absence reduction, manager support and staff engagement at the Manchester University Foundation NHS Trust has been shortlisted for the Workforce Innovation award at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2020.

To be shortlisted as a finalist for these awards, despite tough competition from hundreds of brilliant applicants, is a real achievement. Finalists passed through a tough judging panel of highly regarded figures from across the NHS.



Over several years Empactis has helped the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust to reduce staff absence, improve policy compliance, support line managers and engage staff, in a project which is still expanding. By implementing the innovative Empactis employee health and wellbeing platform, the Trust has already achieved a steady decline in days lost and is targeting very significant savings as the system is rolled out organisation-wide for its 22,000 staff.

{The Empactis platform is helping the Trust to take action in line with the NHS Workforce Health & Wellbeing Framework, which is a high priority initiative for the whole NHS organisation as it tackles its staff sickness absence, retention and recruitment challenges.}



Matt Bergmann-Smith, CEO at Empactis comments: “Every single NHS staff absence has a direct impact on costs, on colleagues, and on care for patients. Having already proven what the Empactis Absence Manager module could do in a large pilot project at Wythenshawe Hospitals, we are delighted to see the same absence reduction benefits showing through rapidly across the wider Trust. Empactis and the Trust have invested in building a true partnership in order to make this happen – this partnership is as much responsible for the project’s success as our technology platform itself.”

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan comments: “We would like to congratulate Empactis on being nominated in the category of Workforce Innovation ahead of the HSJ Partnership Awards 2020. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the ceremony in February, to join us in recognising the very best collaborations and innovations in the healthcare sector. This year’s finalists are of an outstanding calibre and all of them are exceptionally dedicated to enhancing healthcare across the UK.”



The winners will be selected following a rigorous “live panel” judging stage ahead of the HSJ Partnership Awards 2020 awards ceremony on 27th February. The evening will provide a great opportunity for influential figures to unite and celebrate the achievements of their industry peers. The awards evening is expected to be attended by leaders and professionals from the NHS and private sector, as well as figures from non-clinical backgrounds, to celebrate innovation and collaboration in healthcare. This year’s chosen charity partner is MediCinema, a charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients, their families and carers across the UK through the magic of the shared cinema experience.



