Following a successful year of business growth, including international expansion, Newcastle-based rail and energy recruitment specialist, Samuel Knight International, has revealed its exciting hiring plans for 2020 – which include increased headcount and a dynamic new office.



Sophie Goymer has joined the recruitment firm as a talent acquisition manager to oversee this exciting period of growth. With a wealth of experience in recruitment management behind her, and in-depth knowledge of the talent arena, particularly in the North, Sophie will be responsible for finding top-tier talent for Samuel Knight’s UK and international offices.



To accommodate the growing team, Samuel Knight International will be moving into its fresh Newcastle headquarters in March. The space will boast of an indoor garden, bar and mezzanine area to ensure employees have a stimulating and motivating environment to thrive in.



Samuel Knight will be offering clear career paths and competitive rewards for employees at all levels across a variety of roles.



Commenting on the team expansion, Steve Rawlingson, Group CEO of Samuel Knight International said:



“As we wrap up the end of the year, it’s amazing to see how much we’ve achieved. From winning awards, working on meaningful projects and bolstering our presence in the US, none of this would have been possible without our fantastic team.”



“It’s a pleasure to welcome Sophie to the Samuel Knight family - not only does Sophie have a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, she truly understands the company’s values and mission. She possesses many of the qualities we look for in team members – drive, determination and passion. With her help, there’s no doubt that we’ll find more like-minded individuals to take Samuel Knight to the next level, continuing our global expansion.”



Commenting on her new role, Sophie Goymer said:



“I’m incredibly happy to now be a member of the Samuel Knight team, and be part of its growth story. The company is going through an exciting phase, with the new Newcastle headquarters on the horizon and a growing presence in the US. The company really focuses on employee happiness and offers fantastic development plans, which is why I’m excited to bring more hard-working people onboard.”



“We’ll be approaching hiring in a different way from other recruiters, and opening our doors to individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of work history. It’s particularly important that we find people who fit our culture, and show drive. As long as candidates are willing to learn, we’re happy to teach them the skills of the trade and help develop their careers.”



ENDS



Agency Contact

Fahida Begum

BlueSky PR

Fahida@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 797 958