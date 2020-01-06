New Year’s Resolutions: Why you should choose a performing or creative arts class for the ultimate wellbeing and mental health boost in 2020 – and even try to become the next Fleabag or performing sensation!



In the past decade, City Academy has welcomed over 40,000 students, most of whom have come away recharged and even a few have gone on to perform in the West End and on the Live at the Apollo stage as well as on the BBC.

2020 is upon us, the dawn of a new decade. And along with physical fitness and career goals, many of us pledge to go to the gym and get running as a new year dawns. The standard go-to January ‘reset’ activities include Dry January, trying Veganism or joining a gym. But one organisation is calling on those who want to give their emotional health a boost to try something closer to home: A performing or creative arts course.



With politics and austerity hitting the headlines hard on a daily basis, and pressures of work and family stress, our mental health has never been in greater need. Wellbeing trends in 2019 saw us all reaching for the CBD oil, going forest bathing and shunning all our belongings as we tried to ‘Marie Kondo’ not just our homes, but our emotions, too.

From January 1, City Academy will be offering 699 classes, so it’s time to shun the ommmms and get some oomph into your new year! Fancy yourself as the next Fleabag? Then you could sign up for script writing or writing for television. There’s ballroom dancing for Strictly aficionados, the mindfulness of painting or piano, or for those who want to tap into the fastest growing media trend going, Podcasting for beginners.



The founders of London-based City Academy, which provide creative and performing arts classes, have found that their students’ wellbeing has sky rocketed thanks to its classes. And as 2020 dawns, they’re encouraging people to make a new year’s resolution to sign up for something that delivers something more profound and deeper than a gym membership or wellness retreat. City Academy offers hundreds of courses that they believe can truly enhance wellbeing in 2020.



Susan Young, co-MD of City Academy, says: “More people than ever are looking for an answer to their wellbeing and a way to improve their mental health as we enter 2020. At City Academy, we believe that our courses provide just that. From

the camaraderie that a class brings – battling loneliness with the regularity of a weekly class and joining like minded people - to the thrill of learning a new skill, as well as the endorphin rush of song or dance, there’s so much more in a resolution that involves active creativity. Rather than just pledging to work on your fitness or emotional health, a creative or performing arts course is an opportunity to meet new people and boost confidence as well as learning amazing skills.”



City Academy can ensure a dose of wellbeing goodness for anyone signing up in the new year. “Students tell us that our classes change their lives and have a positive impact on their mental health – they feel more positive, they feel energised, and they make new friends. When it comes to wellbeing there are plenty of trends that come and go, but joining a group of like-minded people to explore your wellbeing and learn a skill can be something which gives you a shift in your mental health, confidence and wellbeing for life, moving you forward into the new year and decade with pride and new-found energy.”



