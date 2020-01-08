MONAT Skincare has introduced three new products to its recently launched vegan, luxury skincare line including the new MONAT C. Radiance™ Illuminating Serum, MONAT Night Haven™ Overnight Age Control and MONAT 30 Second MIRACLE™ Instant Eye Perfector.



Combining high-grade botanicals and natural oils with the latest scientific technologies and clinically proven proprietary patents, the MONAT Skincare collection provides a unique experience in ageing management, whilst being 100% vegan and cruelty-free.



NEW! C. Radiance™ Illuminating Serum

A supercharged, 15% vitamin C serum for the skin, featuring powerful antioxidants to help brighten and enhance your complexion. The daily multivitamin, silky serum glides onto skin and absorbs fast, quickly working to create a healthy, youthful-looking glow.

Targets:

 Dull, lack lustre complexion

 Environmentally damaged skin

 Uneven skin tone, dark spots, blemishes, hyperpigmentation

 Fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and texture

Results:

 97% said skin immediately looks refreshed, brighter, and more radiant*

 100% had more luminous skin and noticed a reduction in the appearance of environmentally damaged skin in 3 days*

 88% saw a reverse in the appearance of dark spots and blemish marks in 7 days*

 97% noticed improvements to skin texture, softness, smoothness, and lift in 7 days*

* Based on self-assessments of 32 women in a 2-month study

What Powers It:

C. Radiance™ is powered by a Kakadu Plum Complex with key ingredient Kakadu Plum, a sustainably-sourced, renewable Australian multitasking superfruit containing one of the most concentrated, natural sources of Vitamin-C on earth. The custom created complex contains 15% vitamin C and effectively combines three superhero skin stabilising antioxidants; Kakadu plum, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate - a stable water-soluble form of vitamin C, and Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate - an oil-soluble ester of vitamin C, to allow for better product penetration and overall performance, since our skin is made up of both lipid and watery layers.



NEW!

Night Haven™ Overnight Age Control

A luxurious night repair cream that melts into the skin, providing rich nourishment and intense hydration. Skin awakens looking refreshed, glowing, and renewed. Use nightly for plumper, smoother skin with improved elasticity.

Targets:

 All skin types and ages (as all skin types can benefit from hydration)

 Fine lines and texture

 Loss of elasticity and collagen

 Dull, uneven skin tone complexion

 Dryness and dehydration

 Long-lasting hydration and deep moisturisation

 Age Control



Results:

 93% noticed a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles in 7 days*

 100% noticed smoother, softer, and more supple skin with improved elasticity in 7 days*

 100% noticed more even skin tone, improved skin texture, and clarity in 7 days*

 100% noticed nourished, more hydrated, revived and replenished skin in the morning*

 97% said the calming scent immediately relaxed their senses*



*Based on self-assessments of 30 subjects in a 7-day study.



What Powers It:

MONAT famed proprietary signature is a cornerstone of skin looking its best at every age: REJUVENIQE S™. This clinically proven ingredient combines the nourishing and revitalising powers of 17 botanical oils and extracts with a patented, activated oil from olive and jojoba seed extract to infuse skin with immediate and long-lasting moisture, hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity. Combined with plant-derived lipids Ceramides, miracle ingredient that has the ability to hold 1,000 times its molecular weight in water - Hyaluronic Acid, Avocado Oil rich in vitamins A, E and K, not to forget the anti-ageing and soothing Shea Butter high in concentrations of fatty acids and vitamins.



NEW!

30 Second MIRACLE™ Instant Eye Perfector

A remarkable temporary quick-fix that instantly tightens and smooths the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, puffiness, and wrinkles for a refreshed, youthful appearance that lasts for hours.

Targets:

 Fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet

 Puffiness and under-eye bags

 Expression lines, forehead creases, and enlarged pores

 Tired-looking eye area

 Instant, long-lasting results

Results:

Based on self-assessments of 33 subjects in a 5-day study:

 Results lasts up to 6-12 hours*

 97% noticed product works instantly in just 30 seconds, skin is visible with less wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet and lines between the brows.



Results after 6-12 hours of the application:

 94% noticed the skin texture looked smooth.

 91% said product gave skin a fresh and youthful look.

 82% noticed smoothed lines on the forehead, minimised crow’s feet, reduced lines between the brows, and diminished fine lines and wrinkles.

 88% noticed tight, smooth skin with reduced crow’s feet and pores

 85% noticed reduced appearance of dark circles and the look of under eye puffiness.



What Powers It:

A complex ingredient mix that makes up the perfecting 30 Second Miracle™ encompasses Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, a powerful peptide that tightens and rebuilds while temporarily reducing the appearance of facial lines and wrinkles, White Lily Flower Extract used as a mild calming active ingredient and Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Extract, an antioxidant-rich caffeine phospholipid complex that helps fight early signs of ageing as it smooths, tones, energises and depuffs. Overall to create a more lifted, well-rested effect that lasts for hours.





